Affordable Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas

Red Hot Alert! Valentine’s Day is only days away, and we are counting down the moments until we can get dressed up and look our best. But why does looking our best have to come with such a hefty price tag? With the winter holidays only just coming to a close, it’s time we substitute our expensive brands for more affordable looks this Valentine’s. Don’t worry; here at Cliché, we will help you trade in those wallet-crunching outfits for affordable look-a-likes and stylish pieces with our low-cost Valentine’s Day outfit ideas.

Mesh Mock Neck Bodycon Dress ($20, charlotterusse.com)



First up on our Valentine’s Day radar is the Mesh Mock Neck Bodycon Dress from Charlotte Russe. Straying from the typical red and pink look that usually debuts on the lover’s holiday, this black bodycon is the anti-Valentine’s look we have all been craving. With a sheer mesh top half, edgy cap sleeves, button-closed back, and curve-hugging bodycon shape, this dress will make your date drool. Priced at only $20, this dress is an absolute steal.

Audrey Keyhole Ruffle Sleeve Dress ($32.90, agacistore.com)



If you’re looking for a sexy red number that’s ideal for a fancy date and a night out, the Audrey Keyhole Ruffle Sleeve Dress is perfect for your V-Day. This elegantly short number will have people wondering where you spent a fortune for such a high-quality dress. The unlined, high round-neck bodycon dress with flirty, ruffled sleeves and an elongated keyhole cutout on the chest will make you the talk of any party — in the best way possible!

Woven Heart Frayed Stripe Poncho ($19.60, forever21.com)



If you’re looking for something a little less dressy, consider the Woven Heart Frayed Stripe Poncho from Forever 21. This soft, knit poncho features an open front, frayed trim, and multi-stripe pattern. It’s subtle yet vibrant burgundy color and handkerchief hem will look perfect when paired with ripped jeans or even a skater skirt. Trade in your dress and heels for this causal look and pair it with a simple shirt, some knee-high boots, and a long necklace. You’ll be turning heads all night with this simple yet classy style. This look is best for a long night out on the town.

Off-Shoulder Mini Dress with Trumpet Sleeve ($24, us.ASOS.com)



Our final must-have this Valentine’s Day follows the off-shoulder fashion trend that everyone is still buzzing about. This red, off-the-shoulder mini dress from ASOS features a flared-gone-chic sleeve design, flowy hem, and elastic strap around the shoulders for optimum control. Trade in the sexy, bodycon look for this more flirty and refined style for a casual date or for a more comfortable long night. Pair it with sandals or heels and a long lined poncho-style coat for walking outside, and you will absolutely look your best this February 14.

Don’t let high-end brands convince you that looking good has to come at a hefty price. There are several reliable brands with runway-style clothing that will keep you looking your best while saving tons!

For more fashion tips and ideas, read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

Affordable Valentine’s Day Outfit Ideas: Featured image courtesy of agacistore.com