Winter can have us feeling blue, but we’ve decided to wear the season out in gray. Out of all its various shades, pigments, and patterns, such as marble and gray leopard, gray captures the essence of tranquility, peace, and balance. We’ve listed our favorites in the fashion game to show you how we are gawking over color since it’s all about gray!

All Saints [pictured above] is the king of leather jackets. With that being said, we opted out of the classic black biker jacket and spiced up our look with a light gray jacket. Known as one of their best sellers, the Balfern biker jacket is made from soft leather and fits slim. The zip sleeves and belt buckle waist is rock star perfection in our book. The gray off the shoulder sweater from H&M is flirty, yet casual when tucked into a pair of light wash denim jeans. The v-neckline adds a little extra pep to this versatile piece and can be worn with a leather skirt for an evening look.

The taupe/gray tote by YSL is absolutely stunning in the crocodile stamped leather. The bag features top handles and the option of a shoulder strap. One detail a bag must always have – a full zip top for keeping belongings safe – makes this tote a favorite of ours. What better way to watch the time go by than with the Monterey watch by Kate Spade. The timeless watch features a mother of pearl dial with crystal accents. The gray leather strap combined with gold metal is timeless and will complete any look.

All About Grey. Photo courtesy of Pinterest.