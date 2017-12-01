Christmas

Add a Little Sparkle to Your Holidays With These Pieces

by Friday, December 1, 2017

I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite parts of the holidays is the transition to sparkle. November hits and suddenly we’re surrounded by glitz and glitter. It’s easy to be intimidated by such a bold trend – after all, it certainly takes a bit of confidence to walk around in a fully sequined gown. But glitter isn’t just for New York City socialites mulling over which swanky party to attend every Friday night. Everyone can casually and tastefully incorporate touches of sparkle into their wardrobe. These clothes and accessories will put you in the holiday mood… or at the very least, make your day a little brighter!

 

The Zest Is History Metallic Heel in Glittery Gold, $44.99, modcloth.com

This shoe gives a whole new meaning to twinkle toes. They are perfect for a holiday office party or a fun night out with the girls. Pair them with a cocktail dress and dance the night away!

Serefina Charmed Delicate Pendant Necklace, $25, anthropologie.com

This cute pendant necklace adds a personal touch to your holiday style. Personalize it with individualized charms that have special meaning to you. Not only is it an eye-catching accessory, but it doubles as a keepsake.

AEO Metallic Touchpoint Glove, $15.95, aeo.com

Stay chic even when it’s cold outside. These gloves have touchpoint fingers so you can keep cozy while scrolling through your IG feed. Ideal for those who love a bit of sheen but also love black.

Jessica Simpson Starlite Embellished Bootie, $138.95, nordstrom.com

This is by far the biggest splurge on the list, but they are worth every penny. Talk about statement shoes. The delicate pearls and punk rock glitter combine to make these booties a true showstopper for any occasion.

Vegan Suede Legging, $78, freepeople.com

Who says loungewear can’t be glamorous? These leggings combine couture and casual Friday. For when you are feeling festive, but also contemplating a three-hour nap.

Big Break Glitter Sweater, $60, nastygal.com

Effortlessly cool, this sweater shines in endless combinations of outfits. Pair it with jeans to keep it casual or elevate to date night ready with a cute skirt and tights.

Very Sexy Shine Lace Unlined Balconet Bra, $44.50, victoriassecret.com

Treat yourself to a little bit of fabulousness just for you! This dreamy bra will leave you feeling ethereal, empowered, and festive all at once. Even if it’s for your eyes only, you deserve an early present, don’t you think?

Add a Little Sparkle to Your Holidays With These Pieces: Featured image courtesy of NastyGal

