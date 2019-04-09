American Authors’ Latest Album Combines Familiar Sound with New Elements

The third studio album, Seasons, from alternative band American Authors brings out some of their old familiar sounds hailing from the days of their first big hit, “Best Day of My Life”, while also exploring new elements and themes making it a perfect balance of honing in on what they do so well and not being afraid to explore the unknown. Their use of different kinds of percussion and choral elements really drives the album and makes all of their songs more like anthems than just regular old songs. With honest lyrics and melodies that are both catchy, interesting, and emotive, the album creates a cohesive work that is like looking at a cross section of someones life and all of the highs and lows, decisions, and consequences.

This collection of songs takes us through all kinds of stages and makes for an enjoyable listen. “I Wanna Go Out” is an ode to those nights where you go out despite knowing you should’ve stayed home but you just want to escape for a little. The chorus is fun and catchy, and the idea of “let’s get wild make a memory” is one most can relate to. A favorite from this album is “Neighborhood” which features Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE. The feeling this song portrays is a special one of both nostalgia and sadness, but also a sense of gratefulness for being in the position to leave and come back to a place, more specifically, your home. The album closes out with “A Real Place”, an honest and raw song, fitting for the title. With lyrics that accept responsibility and that desperately want to right wrongs, this song is a beautiful end to the album.

Strong vocals are featured throughout the album and the emotion behind them help tell the band’s stories. Making use of a wide array of instrumentation from guitar, prominent percussion, synths, piano, bass, and more, each song is distinct in it’s own right while retaining a consistent sound across the album. Where some might struggle to achieve this, American Authors has found a sound that is distinctly theirs and is almost malleable in that they are able to work it into all of their songs without sounding repetitive which keeps it fresh and interesting.

Watch the music video for “Neighborhood” here:

Listen to more Music Articles at Cliché Magazine.

American Authors’ Latest Album Combines Familiar Sound with New Elements: Featured Image Credit: Spencer Kohn