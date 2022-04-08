Amina Muaddi: Exclusive Capsule

With a sensual and captivating design, a pointed yet square heel, Amina Muaddi’s shoes immediately became a cult item for thousands of girls and thanks to the designer’s personal media power and her irresistible digital campaigns, they quickly became known all over the world. Amina Muaddi’s collection for Wolford was shot by acclaimed artist Roger Weiss, who showcases the beauty of the female body through unusual perspective distortions.

For those who love fashion, and shoes in particular, the name Amina Muaddi is certainly not a surprise. The Jordanian-Romanian designer is a true expert in accessories and communications. After working on her brand Oscar Tiye for many years (remember the model Minnie Mouse with mouse ears on her ankle? Absolute bestseller) from Italy, she moved to France, where she patiently began to work on the launch of her eponymous brand.

How Amina Muaddi crafts her eclectic style

If you don’t have Amina Muaddi’s heels in your closet, just wait. The 33-year-old designer’s flamboyant shoes have become ubiquitous in celebrity circles, with stars like Kim Kardashian West, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk looking for her square-toe sandals, vampire boots and newly released mini bags. Muaddi’s shoes (and the designer herself) have been a huge influence for 2020. After receiving the FN Achievement Award this week along with Rihanna and Jalil Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty, the kind of accessories that make a splash on social media, Muaddi’s impact on the industry is undeniable.

Growing up, going from editor-obsessed teenager to designer wasn’t always easy. Obviously, she had no idea. We lived in Jordan and then in Romania, and it was not the most open environment. Eventually, Muaddi’s family moved to Italy, where she enrolled at the European Institute of Design in Milan. Prior to founding her eponymous line, Muaddi worked as a stylist refining looks for L’Uomo Vogue and GQ. But her love for shoes – everything from sneakers to high heels can be found in her extensive wardrobe – propelled her to open a business, which she approached with her usual zeal.

Muaddi spends most of her time creating collections, but she is more than a workaholic. A travel enthusiast who lived a nomadic lifestyle prior to global lockdown when trips to fashion capitals like London, New York and Dubai were commonplace, she seeks inspiration wherever she goes. Amina Muaddi tells her story: childhood, difficulties, inclusion. And then her success with her brand of heels.

It’s been four years since the Jordanian-Romanian designer launched her eponymous brand, which has seen her collaborate with the likes of A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna , and two since the start of the pandemic. But even during the lockdown, the sales of footwear with the characteristic “flared” heels continued undisturbed in their unstoppable upward motion.

