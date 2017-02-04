That dreaded in-between time is here once again. The excitement of the holiday season is long gone, yet we are subject to the lingering gray, cold weather. As much as we may hope and plead, days of sunshine and sunscreen aren’t in our 7-day-forecast just yet, and alas, we are left to bundle up and take on blustery days. So, where’s the bright side in this saga? Winter fashion. Keep scrolling to amp up your winter look with these coats until blue skies come around.

Eye catching animal print: $160

Photo taken from topshop.com

Let’s be real, there isn’t anything more chic than leopard print, right? Embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw, and proudly strut in this Topshop coat.

Icy fur: $151

Photo taken from asos.com

Not only will this coat be extremely warm, but you’ll also look so glamourous. ASOS styled the coat for a super casual day, but you can also utilize this coat’s highest degree of glam and add some white tights, chunky heels, a patterned skirt and fitted blouse to give off some 90’s Cher Horowitz looks.

Herringbone and velvet: $298



Photo taken from freepeople.com

This masculine silhouette is the epitome of versatile. Style it as Free People did in the photo above with some boyfriend jeans, a white tee and funky hat, or add a pair of kitten heels, a leather pencil skirt and turtleneck to stay on trend but still be office appropriate.

Sophisticated duster: $91

Photo taken from asos.com

If you’re running to grab a coffee before work or rushing to meet a date for the first time, this ASOS duster coat is perfect for you. Give off the uttermost chic and sophisticated vibes that will appear to passersby on the street know you have your life together – even if you don’t.

Satin padded space coat: $117

Photo taken from missguidedus.com

If the silver space coat look is good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for you. While Missguided styles this coat to be an ultra trendy outfit, we’ll totally support you if you’d rather opt out for some Lululemon leggings and a Nike Dri-fit underneath.

Fur-lined biker: $117

Photo taken from missguidedus.com

Biker jackets don’t have to be all black and leather, they can also be pastel and lined in cozy fur. To balance the ultra feminine look, style the coat as Missguided did in the photo, with an all black outfit so you don’t end up looking like a Gossip Girl character.

Pastel trench: $47

Photo taken from forever21.com

Whether you’re caught in the rain or trying to give off some serious editor-in-chief vibes, a classic trench coat is a timeless piece that will always give you a polished look. Switch it up a bit and try out this pink pastel one from Forever 21.

Wrap collar warmth: $129

Photo taken from zara.com

This Zara coat will go with anything and everything in your wardrobe. While keeping you warm, it’ll also make you feel like a fashion blogger with its stylish silhouette.

Floral puffer: $189

Photo taken from modcloth.com

Okay, so this coat might look exactly like your grandmother’s sofa. We get it, but the customer reviews of this beauty on Modcloth’s website make it sound like this is the most marvelous coat to ever exist. Also, you can’t beat how chic that fur detail looks.

Chic poncho: $65

Photo taken from forever21.com

This Forever 21 poncho has made it socially acceptable to wear a blanket in public and still look chic and refined. Are you sold yet?

