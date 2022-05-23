Today we want to share an informative guide to starting your own sneaker collection. Did you know that the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold was the Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan? This pair sold for 2 million dollars. While any sneaker collector would love to have such a rare and expensive pair of sneakers, not everyone can afford sneakers like these.

Fortunately, you don’t need to break the bank to start a great sneaker collection. All you need to do is set a few goals and know what you want your collection to look like. That way, your sneaker collection will be impressive and refined instead of a haphazard mess of shoes.

Keep reading and learn more about how to collect sneakers like a professional collector.

Figure Out What Kind of Sneakers You Like

When it comes to picking the best sneakers for your collection such as the ZoomX Dragonfly or otherwise, the last thing you want to do is collect sneakers that you don’t even really care for. Many beginner collectors make this mistake. They might start collecting sneakers that they don’t find particularly attractive because many other collectors are collecting them.

However, this is no way to start a sneaker collection that you care about. The point of having a collection is to showcase all of your favorite sneakers. The best way to do this is to figure out what kind of sneakers you like more than any other kind:

The Details

For example, suppose that you’re a big fan of vintage sneakers. You might prefer the way sneakers looked 20 or 30 years ago compared to how they look now. As a result, you’ll be able to build a pretty awesome collection of vintage shoes because you know exactly what you want.

On the other hand, if you collect sneakers at random, you will find that your resulting collection won’t be all that attractive. You might not even like your collection all that much if you collect sneakers based on what other people say about them. For example, the sneaker crowd might hype over the newest pair of sneakers but you might not like the look of them.

If you don’t like them, you shouldn’t add them to your collection even if all the other shoe collectors are adding them to theirs. While it might be difficult to separate yourself from the hype and the hivemind at first, you will find that you will be much happier with your collection if you stick with the kind of sneakers that you know you like.

Don’t Destroy Your Budget

Many beginner collectors make the mistake of burning away their budget because they get too excited about the idea of having a huge shoe collection. While it is certainly tempting to fill your sneaker collection as quickly as possible, it is not a good idea for your finances. This is especially true if you have a preference for more expensive sneaker brands.

Charging pair after pair of sneakers to your credit card won’t be good for your finances or your collection. If you go right through your budget, you won’t be able to buy any more sneakers for a very long time. The key to building a good collection is taking it slow.

That way, the process of collecting new sneakers will be more satisfying and you won’t have to worry about spending too much money all at once. You will also be able to give yourself more time to save up more money so you can buy more expensive sneakers if you want:

Save Your Money

For example, instead of buying five pairs of cheap sneakers that you don’t care about, you could save up to buy one really impressive pair that you can show off in your collection. By thinking more about what you want to spend your money on, you will be more satisfied with what kind of shoes end up in your collection.

If you want to save some money, you shouldn’t hesitate to keep up with all the latest deals and sales that various shoe brands have to offer. Many sneaker brands end up having huge sales around the holidays. If you are patient and vigilant enough to buy shoes during holiday sales, you might be able to save yourself quite a lot of money.

Keep Things Organized

There isn’t much of a point in having a great sneaker collection if you’re only going to toss your sneakers into a messy pile. The best way to show off your collection is to keep all your sneakers organized so you can admire them whenever you want. Also, by keeping the collection organized, you’ll know where every pair of sneakers is at all times.

You can organize your sneakers in any way you see fit. For example, if you like to collect sneakers from different years, you can organize them based on what year they were first released. Some people like to organize their sneakers based on color.

Other people like to organize the shoes based on what brand they are. Whatever the case, keeping your sneakers organized doesn’t have to be as difficult as you think. Once you put everything into place, you will find that your sneaker collection is more attractive and impressive than ever before.

All about Starting a Sneaker Collection

Starting a sneaker collection can feel daunting at first, but as long as you follow the tips above, you shouldn’t have any problems starting one. By knowing what kind of sneakers you like, how to stay within your budget, and learning how to organize your collection, you’ll have an impressive collection in no time. To learn more, don’t hesitate to check out the fashion section on our website.

