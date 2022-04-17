An Interview with Erin Coscarelli

Today we want to share our interview with Erin Coscarelli. Erin is a TV personality and has been in the sports broadcasting industry for years. With journalism being such a male-dominating field, Erin pushes society norms and continues to prove that women are capable of anything they put their minds to. Erin is killing it in the sports broadcasting industry, hosting “The Fantasy Zone on DirecTV, “The Ultimate Surfer” on ABC, and currently hosting the Raiders; she is also a women’s wellness advocate. In addition, Erin started a video series where she features women dominating their careers and a podcast that both are posted weekly to share inspiring stories.

Thank you so much for joining us! It is an honor having such a rad women on our blog. Tell us where you are from and what your upbringing was like.

I grew up in LA with my family. I was always involved in sports, so that is where my love for the industry came from. When I was little, I was always really competitive and wanted to win. So I learned all of the ins n outs of sports, and my dad taught me a lot of what I know today.

Was journalism a career that you always wanted to pursue?

I went to the University of Southern California and knew that journalism and broadcasting were what I wanted to pursue. I was always an extrovert and yearned to learn more about people and their deeper side through storytelling. So, four years later, I graduated with a degree in journalism and communication.

In such a male-dominating field, how did you work your way up the ladder of career?

I worked extremely hard to become a broadcaster because I was passionate about the industry. Broadcasting and journalism is such a people-oriented job; you have to learn how to be a people person and, most importantly, treat people with kindness.

While navigating through your career, tell us some of the challenges you faced?

Midst my career, I found out that I struggled with anxiety. I never realized that what I was feeling was normal, I mean, it is entirely normal to feel these things, but I want to bring light to that. Being in broadcasting is hard because you are on live television. People judge you for everything; you have to be perfect. It can be so challenging not to be hard on yourself 24/7.

You also have a series called Women Crush Wednesday that features different women killing it in their career each week. Tell us more about that.

Yes! I came up with the idea during the pandemic. I feel that everyone was struck during the pandemic, especially women. I wanted to focus on our gender, specifically. I realized that it is okay not to be okay. Not only do I want to showcase women that have been dominating their careers, but I also want to showcase the hardships that we go through and that you are not alone. It is necessary to show women that no one is perfect. We all go through it.

What is something that motivates you to keep on succeeding in your career?

What encourages me is other women. Women supporting women. Rooting for one another really is contagious. You know, being in broadcasting is a job that revolves around competition. So I want to emphasize that helping each other instead gets you a lot further than bringing one down.

Aside from being a women’s wellness advocate, what do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I am enjoying the simple things in life:

Walking my dog.

Going outside.

Enjoying my surroundings, such as the clouds

Just the little beautiful things we miss.

I want to be present in my life.

What are some things that you look forward to?

I have been focusing on myself and my mental health. I went through a lot of trauma and loss these past couple of years, so I’m just staying in touch with myself and the people close to me. We do not realize how important it is to keep in tune with the people around us, do not lose that sparkle that you have with yourself and your close relationships.

Lastly, where can we find you on social media!

Instagram: @erincoscarelli

Spotify: EntertainHER

