An Interview with Jewelry Brand Kasha Bali

Thank you so much for joining Cliché Mag today! How did you start creating beautiful and unique jewelry pieces?

I’ve always been very creative, since I was a child I was playing with beads and fabrics designing. Creating jewelry was for myself, I never had the intention of starting a jewelry brand, I always thought I would have a clothing line.

When I moved to Bali, God guided me to this by leading me to the right people. I was going through a very special spiritual path. I thought it would be amazing to pour into jewelry the experiences I was going through. To become the woman that I am today I had to fight and go against things that were written for me as a woman born in a Muslim country.

For me my jewelry represents an armor filled with my story and energy to empowerment, it’s all the fight that I had to lead, the tears, the hardship but also all the moment of joy and self rewards, finding myself and believing in my dreams.

Tell us about the brand and what inspires the intricate detail and structure?

Kasha jewelry tells a story of women who have to fight in their everyday lives to find and keep balance. Story of awakening and enlightenment. A story where synchronicities and ethereal signs lead the way. Kasha jewelry holds a frequency, the frequency of love and universality. Our jewelry channels love. That one piece will bring you strength and beauty and ground you into your sacred feminity power. While the four elements (water, air, fire, earth) make the physical world, a 5th element referred to as the Spirit, exists within the four of them. The Spirit Element is immaterial yet present in all things; the fifth element is Akasha. So Kasha is rooted in the universal laws and secrets holding a frequency of art.

Kasha wants to empower women and highlight cultural identities; tell us about your new collection, Khamsa!

Khamsa is an homage to my Berber Moroccan roots; it’s also rooted in sacred geometry. When I studied the meaning of each symbol, I noticed that we find those symbols in many different cultures, and it always means the same. I am very drawn to tribal history; I love taking those symbols and giving them life through my eyes and art.

Define fashion.

For me, fashion is the free will of creation. Fashion doesn’t need to follow a trend; it’s bold and reflects a state of mind.

How do you push trend boundaries and stay unique in the fashion industry?

I honestly ignore trends, the way I design my jewelry is a type of meditation where I connect to collective knowledge and history. So many different things inspire me, and I’m curious I love to learn about other cultures. I travel a lot, so when you combine these. I believe that timeless fashion and statement pieces will always be a trend.

How does Kasha stay eco-conscious?

We are cautious about where we source our stones and brass. For instance, we never use any chemicals or artificial products. Our brand limits CO2 emission by really optimizing our distribution circuits.

How do you want your customers to feel when wearing your jewelry?

Empowered, strong, unique, feminine fearless, aware.

What is your favorite piece from the new collection, Khamsa?

It’s so hard to choose, as each piece has a meaning. Honestly, it’s a hard one. So today, I will say that the Yela earrings symbolize and hold the energy of a portal to other dimensions.

When you create a new piece, how does the process work?

I sometimes have dreams, I always sleep with a notebook, and it happens very often that I wake up in the middle of the night to draw. I also meditate, and it comes very naturally.

Give us three style tips!

When you go for statement jewelry, choose between neck and earrings, I think you cannot do both. Always have a pair of kasha earrings on you. It can help you turn your outfit into something more elaborate. You can go from day to night with only one additional piece of jewelry. Be bold, don’t think you cannot pull up statement jewelry; try with an effortless black dress.

Where can we find you on the web?

Website : Kasha Bali

Instagram: @Kasha_Bali

Pinterest: BaliKasha

