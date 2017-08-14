What’s the perfect addition to apple picking, colorful leaves, and pumpkin spice lattes, you ask? Ann Taylor’s Fall 2017 line, of course. With summer coming to an inevitable close next month, it’s time to prepare yourself and your wardrobe for fall. Ann Taylor unveiled its fall 2017 lookbook back in April and the trendy outfit selections are perfect for the upcoming season.

From bold skirts to cozy overcoats, Ann Taylor composed a sound variety of clothing for autumn. Because the fall 2017 line offers customers both neutral and statement pieces, your outfits can be combined for the ultimate look. Those who enjoy neutrals, such as green, black, and camel, will be more than happy with the line’s selection of pants, sweaters, and skirts. But for those who set their eyes on bolder colors for their wardrobe, patterned skirts, pants, and dresses are perfect choices. And better yet—statement pieces, such as the fall line’s bright-yellow peacoat, add a pop of personality to any outfit.

But the variety doesn’t stop at clothing. While minimalistic accessorizing is in style, the statement accessories offered, including colorful scarves and velvet clutches, are classic completions to any outfit. You can never go wrong with a pair of hoop or dangle earrings to add a little shimmer to the occasion. The line’s ankle boots or strappy heels can instantly dress up your outfit, while a crossbody purse can top off the exact look you’re going for.

All of Ann Taylor’s clothing lines are essential, but the fall 2017 line is the perfect addition to any wardrobe thanks to its trendy pieces. The line flawlessly combines professionalism with personality, one of the latest trends in fashion for this upcoming fall.

Shop some of our favorite

pieces from Ann Taylor below!

<br />

Ann Taylor Fall 2017: What To Look Forward To: Images courtesy of Ann Taylor