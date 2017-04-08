Ann Taylor Takes on Spring’s Hottest Hue: Yellow

The sun is out and spring is officially here. It’s time to spring clean our closets and update our fashion blogs. So what exactly is in style? Florals, off-the-shoulders, and cute cut-offs are always the spring go-to, but if you want to really stand out then you’ll need to get in on this spring’s hottest hue – yellow.

From lemon to canary, yellow is making a statement this season–and it’s fierce. But with this bold color making its debut as “the new black,” finding the perfect outfit can be difficult. That’s why Ann Taylor has you covered this season! Brighten up your wardrobe and discover how you can incorporate yellow with Ann Taylor’s spring 2017 collection.

Pima Cotton Scoop Neck Tee

Start off your wardrobe with Ann Taylor’s casual Pima Cotton Tee in Golden Chartreuse. With a scoop neck, simple side slits and short sleeves, this colorful tee is perfect for layering and can be paired with a wide variety of jeans, shorts, and skirts. Add some long necklaces or a choker and you have a simple yet chic and bright on-the-go outfit.

Mixed Media Peplum Top

To add a bit more flair to your closet this spring, the Mixed Media Peplum Top in Rich Citron is the perfect add-on. Paired with dark jeans and some sandals, the peplum top will keep you looking stylish and flirty. Add booties and dangly earrings to your outfit and you’ll be ready for a night out!

Pleated Collar Blouse

The Pleated Collar Blouse from Ann Taylor in Golden Chartreuse is the ideal workday-to-weekend blouse. The satiny v-neck with a ruffle stand collar can go from tucked into a pencil skirt with a blazer to untucked and free flowing with black pants. Whether you’re going from on the job to personal play, this sunny shirt will give your outfit a bold and glowing touch.

Leaf Petal V-Neck Sweater Dress

Ann Taylor’s Leaf Petal V-Neck Sweater Dress is a must-have this spring. From the elegant cut, subtly shimmery Creme Fraiche-colored petals and overall polished knit material, this flirty dress can be styled professionally or dressed down with sandals for a warm day out. Its bright, beautiful, and subtly elegant.

Kick Crop Pants

Switching gears (or styles) from blouses and dresses, Ann Taylor also has your bottom half covered! Their Kick Crop Pants in Golden Chartreuse are sure to turn heads this spring. Pair these stylish cropped pants with patterned or solid shirts. White and creme colors are easiest to style with, but if you’re looking for an edgier twist this season, try navy or olive colored tops to really make the bright color of these flattering pants stand out.

Ann Taylor has plenty of other flirty and cute yellow-themed styles for this spring season. Feel free to check out their website for more inspiration and let us know how you’re rocking yellow this spring!

Ann Taylor Takes on Spring’s Hottest Hue – Yellow: Featured image and all images courtesy of anntaylor.com.