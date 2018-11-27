Another Reason to Stay Fit this Upcoming Holiday Season: Beyoncé Buys out Ivy Park

The season of eating is upon us at last! Nonstop family and friend dinner parties with leftovers for a week. Treat yourself! You deserve it! But maybe now you’re feeling motivated to work off all of those extra pie calories. Need another reason to stay fit this upcoming holiday season? I’ve got just the extra push you need: Beyoncé bought out Ivy Park!

Beyoncé co-founded this fantastic brand with Philip Green, first announced in 2014 and then went on sale two years later in 2016. The gym wear brand took off! It seemed like the two were an unstoppable pair. Of course, that was up until this past October when Beyoncé cut ties with Green after sexual and racial abuse allegations. According to The Guardian, Green is denying the accusations, saying that his remarks were nothing but casual banter. However, employees at Arcadia Group are lining up with horror stories of bullying and harassment from Green going on at the company.

Beyoncé wanted absolutely none of that. She quickly brought out his half of the company and decided to take on the entire brand herself. Without the weight of Green’s abominable behavior, there’s no telling where Beyoncé will carry Ivy Park next!

Ivy Park is the haven of all workout clothes. Who knew a sequin covered sports bra was just what you needed to bring out the glow of determination from your sweat and tear-ridden face after running all of those miles and lifting all of those reps? From fabulous leggings that show off that butt you’ve been sculpting, to sweaters that keep you active and warm while you bear the elements of your wintery run, Ivy Park has it all.

You can check out and shop all of Ivy Park’s activewear online just in time for the perfect holiday gift, or the ideal equipment you need to make the most of your new workout regimen. Beyoncé’s brand has got your basics for the traditional workout such as comfortable sports bras and classic tees, as well as a touch of style with the Asymmetrical Stripped Hoodie and the Circular Knit Asymmetric Bodysuit. Ivy Park is the hottest gym wear this season! Get your run gear before they run out!

Another Reason to Stay Fit this Upcoming Holiday Season: Beyoncé Buys out Ivy Park: Image Credits: InStyle.com, Nordstrom.com, IvyPark.com