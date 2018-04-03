Apps Every Millennial Needs to Survive a Quarter-Life Crisis

Just about every Millennial that scrolls through their various social media feeds experiences a roller-coaster of emotions when they get a glimpse of the journeys their friends are taking in their lives, whether it’s a glitzy trip through Europe, a dream wedding, or a career milestone. With the rise of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, it’s easier than ever to watch how the rest of the world is living life. Generally, a greater sense of interconnectedness and global awareness is a really good thing but such a high level of knowing what everyone is actually doing on a daily basis produced an unexpected side effect: the quarter-life crisis.

The quarter-life crisis is a phenomenon that began in the last decade with the rise of social media platforms. More and more people between the ages of 20 and 30 are experiencing feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt, and the majority of it stems from watching the accomplishments that friends and family boast on social media. Since no one really turns to Instagram to share a photo of, say, a bad hair day or an embarrassing moment, it’s easy to fall victim to the idea that other people’s lives are pure perfection (or at least, better than ours). Since only highpoints are being shared, people often feel that their lives are not in the right place, and a quarter-life crisis ensues.

Are you feeling the slow burn of a quarter-life crisis? Don’t panic!

We’ve put together a “survival kit” for those who are ready to expand their horizons and battle their early-life blues. These apps are exactly what you need to give yourself a change for the better if you feel like you’re stuck in the same old routine. Maybe your dating life needs a revamp or you have a traveler’s itch you just need to scratch – or maybe you simply haven’t picked up a book in a while and have a thirst for knowledge. If you feel like there’s more to be done in life, why not go for it? Just remember, the key to combating a quarter-life crisis is not to imitate others in pursuit of happiness but rather make your own version of it. Take a look at apps every millennial needs to help sorting out your quarter-life crisis today:

Get up and go somewhere with Skyscanner & Airbnb

Traveling is never a bad thing! If you haven’t explored enough of the world and believe now is as good a time as ever, start looking for tickets and planning your dream vacation right away. Of course, not all of us can afford a ski trip in Aspen or a lux Paris getaway but there are apps out there that will help you make the most of your budget. The hassle of finding a cost-efficient and time-convenient flight can bring down even the strongest of us but Skyscanner cuts out the majority of the work. Obnoxiously expensive ticket prices and poorly-timed flights are a thing of the past: Skyscanner is an online travel aggregator that help you find the right flights, hotels and car hire firms based on your needs and info. Users can book flights based on budget, choice of flight time and even book hotels all from the same app with a few simple clicks. To make it even easier for the weary Millennial, Skyscanner is constantly updating their app with lists of the best hotels in each location, ticket deals and flight times, low cost car rental services and even guides to the best restaurants for a tasty bite no matter where you are.

Now that you have your ticket, you’ll be needing a place to stay. Everyone knows that staying in hotels can be quite costly, and it often deters from the experience of living like a local. Airbnb is the world-renowned hosting app that allows users to open up their homes to travelers, and gives travelers an interesting variety of lodgings depending on their budget and needs. What separates Airbnb from other hotel booking apps is that it allows you to be as creative as you like with your journey. Have a knack for adventure? Rent out a boat in Amsterdam for a few days. For those who want a bit of luxury, you can stay in a duplex apartment in the center of London. If you can’t quite afford that, you can rent out a single room in someone’s home instead. With a huge range of prices and styles of accommodation, finding a place to stay for a week, a month or even a year is incredibly easy with Airbnb, an essential app for the wandering millennial!

Be a social butterfly with Badoo

Work often eats up all of our free time and keeps us too busy to have as many social interactions as we’d like. Whether you aim to meet new faces, casually date or start on your search for “the one”, it’s never easy to find a place to start. That’s where Badoo comes in. Badoo is an online chatting app boasting over 300 million users from around the world who come together to talk, flirt, meet and date. Users sign up on the site and start constructing their profiles by answering questions designed to mix and match personalities, ensuring that you’ll have something in common with the person on the other side of the chat.

As a Badoo user you would essentially get profiles of people with similar interests hand-delivered to your phone, so gone are the days of scouring bars or clubs for a potential date. It’s up to you whether you’d like to swipe left or right to get the conversation going or move onto the next. If you feel like there’s a spark, you can start a chat and get to know them. The possibilities are endless from there. Badoo is definitely one of those popular apps every millennial needs. It’s a fun way to talk to different characters nearby, meet with someone for a drink, or have a shot at finding your soul mate (if that’s what you’re looking for).

Get in the know with Reddit

For the avid consumer of words, knowledge, pictures and information, Reddit has it all. If you want to really see what’s going on in the world, get a book recommendation, or just read for hours about varying experiences, Reddit is the place to go. As one of the world’s leading social news platform, the entire world is connected through images, current events, scientific breakthroughs, literature and much more than you can possibly imagine. Each category on Reddit holds countless “subreddits” dedicated to the category, leading users to explore the massive database of information held on the site. One popular example is the “Ask Me Anything” thread, a subreddit where celebrities, scientists, web-developers and pretty much any expert of all sorts of fields answer questions users may have in regards to a corresponding topic. Want to know how an astronaut showers in space? There’s a subreddit for that. Need help figuring out what a movie was actually about? There’s a subreddit for that too. There are even subreddits dedicated to helping users from all around the globe with everyday problems such as official paperwork, taxes, university courses, travel and any other subject on your mind. Ask Reddit how to get through your quarter-life crisis – there’s probably a thread for that too!

Good tunes & good vibes

If you’re someone who can’t leave the house without your headphones attached and your music on blast, Spotify is another fantastic addition to your quarter-life crisis app vault. Regardless of how you feel or what you’re in the mood to listen to, it’s going to be on Spotify. This app contains a massive database of music from old, new and upcoming artists in any genre from around the world. There’s no end to the type of music you can access, so you can reminisce about a time before your crisis with “Hits of the 90’s”, or you can find new music to listen to on the plane to your next destination. If you’re in a jazzy mood or want to mellow out to a sad violin, you can find it all on Spotify. Videos and podcasts are also regularly available to make sure every user is updated on the best and latest. Exciting features include the ability to create your own playlists and share them with other users, explore new music and custom playlists filled with your favorite genre, and keep things fresh and fun by allowing Spotify to recommend music you might like.

If you’re feeling the rumble of a quarter-life crisis coming on, don’t fret. Rather than wallowing in self-doubt, learn more about apps every millennial needs and make a change instead – you’ll thank yourself for it later.

