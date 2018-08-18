Audrey Hepburn’s Classic Style Pieces Are Still Relevant Today

Audrey Hepburn has long been recognized as a film icon, as well as a fashion icon. Audrey Hepburn’s classic style was elegant and feminine. Making her mark in the film world, Hepburn was the first actress to win an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for a single role in a film. That film was 1952’s Roman Holiday, which aided in establishing her career as a film star. She continued to grace the silver screen with her presence in performances in films such as My Fair Lady, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Sabrina. As of August 17, a new exhibition of Audrey Hepburn photographs are on display from Beyond the Screen, an exhibition showing at London’s Proud Central gallery. The photos showcase the actress with some of her iconic fashion statements.

Audrey Hepburn’s Classic Style Pieces

The Hepburn photos in the Beyond the Screen exhibition were taken by Terry O’Neill, Norman Parkinson, and Bob Willoughby, to name a few. The pieces of note? Oversized white sunglasses, cable knit jumpers, Beatnik coats, little pink dresses, and men’s white collared shirts. These 1950s-60s styles are classics thanks to the subtle grace with which the actress wore them. Other female stars of the time contributed to new trends, such as Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly. But Hepburn arguably holds her own unique spot as a past trendsetter.

