Badgley Mischka and Francesca Liberatore Stun At NYFW

In the world of fashion, the glamorous, mesmerizing brands are the ones that capture people’s attention, especially during New York Fashion Week. Badgley Mischka and Francesca Liberatore do exactly this with their dapper lines of clothing and accessories. Badgley Mischka’s line adds a modern flair to seemingly timeless eveningwear designs, and Francesca Liberatore’s collection includes powerful colors and styles that represent the 90’s vintage look.



Mark Badgley and James Mischka, the creators of Badgley Mischka, both studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, which is where they met and realized their similar taste in styles. Today, they are both listed on Vogue’s “Top 10 American Designers” list for their creative designs that appeal to a variety of women. Their clothing line is all about appearing fabulous without having to spend hours getting ready. Similarly, Francesca Liberatore graduated from Central Saint Martins, and now has her own clothing label that continuously dazzles the fashion world with the powerful messages they represent.

Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka’s Spring 2018 line includes looks that are simply captivating, with their elegant designs and neutral colors. Featured in their collection are several different shades of pinks, whites, reds, blues, and yellows instead of flashy, bright color combinations. The majority of the designs are solid colored pieces, although there are a few floral or patterned dress prints included to give more than one style option. This brand is so captivating due to the impressive detailing they add to their designs. Most of the necklines on the dresses they sell are embellished with embroidery, beads, or some form of jewels to add a statement piece to their otherwise simple designs. The necklines themselves are just as important, some pieces have halter tops, some are strapless, and others have plunging necklines. Each dress has an elegant flair to dress up an otherwise solid, neutral color. These dresses are the perfect choice for a polished event such as a fancy dinner or an evening party.

Francesca Liberatore

Francesca Liberatore’s Spring 2018 clothing line is absolutely alluring. This collection is composed of a variety of long dresses; a plaid one, a silver one with a black pattern, a strapless yellow dress with pockets, and plenty more. She also included several pantsuits and two-piece ensembles in this line; the plaid set with the ruffled pants by far the most memorable of all the selections. Francesca Liberatore uses minimal color, but the detailing in her clothing is evident. Each outfit has some form of ruffles, embroidery, or intricate necklines to capture attention. She uses simple whites, grays, and dark blues to compose her clothing, and offers a few bold options such as the yellow embroidered two-piece set as well.

The Finishing Touch

Besides their astonishing clothing line, Badgley Mischka’s accessories are equally as beautiful. Most of their Spring 2018 runway styles included a variety of tassel earrings, a statement piece that is very in style right now. Their jeweled pumps are nothing shy of fabulous and really popped on the runway, especially when paired with a neutral khaki skirt or a white dress. In contrast, Francesca Liberatore’s line included minimal accessories and neutral white shoes.

Although distinctive, both Badgley Mischka and Francesca Liberatore made lasting impressions at New York Fashion Week with their new Spring 2018 lines. Badgley Mischka’s line is complete with neutrals, solid and bold colors, and sparkly accessories. There is something for women with all different styles. Francesca Liberatore’s line is simple, yet elegant. Her pieces have the potential to be dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion, offering consumers some flexibility in their fashion choices.

