Basic Clothing Staples for Every Wardrobe

Changing your style can be a fun way to experiment with fashion and signal a growth in your personal life. But, if you’re anything like I am, you’ll want to change your personal style every few months. That and keeping up with the newest trends can do a number to your bank account. Owning these basic clothing staples will allow you to change your style as you desire without needing to buy a completely new wardrobe. These items will never go out of style and will keep you up to date with the ever-changing fashion trends!

Quality Denim

Jeans are the single most versatile article of clothing. So, I suggest investing in a high-quality pair of jeans. Durable jeans can last years if not a lifetime. There’s a good reason Levi’s have been around for over 167 years. Levi’s are trusted to be comfortable and fit your desired look. They are constantly making new styles, but my favorites are always the vintage finds.

Leather Pants

No surprise here! Per our previous article, leather never goes out of style! If handled with care and delicacy, leather pants can also last a lifetime. The hefty price tag may be a deterrent, but vegan leather is becoming more widely produced. Still, nothing beats scoring the perfect leather pants from a second-hand store.

White and Black Tank Tops

Tank tops are basic, but basics are important for an ever-changing wardrobe! The tops linked below are made with stretchy and chic fabric that can be worn professionally with a cardigan or worn casually on their own.

Little Black Dress

A classic staple with a long and infamous history. Originally designed by fashion icon Coco Chanel, the LBD can do it all – professional, casual, and chic.

Black Boots

If I were a minimalist, I would say black boots are the only pair of shoes needed in a wardrobe. Boots have the extra benefit that they can be worn all year round. If you pick up the right pair, they can be durable, comfortable, and versatile. Whether you prefer a higher heel, chunky platform, or flats, black boots are quite possibly the only shoe you need!

Hoop Earrings

Gold or silver, hoop earrings can complete any look making you look and feel put together.

