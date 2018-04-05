Following the excitement of March Madness, one of the hottest trends making a comeback in the fashion department are basketball shoes. Men all across the world are sporting their favorite name brand kicks to represent well-known players, the sport and style.

For us fashionistas and women in general, we too can get in on the basketball shoes trend! It’s all about finding the sneakers that fit your style and make you feel confident. Aside from just joining in on the trend, you’ll also be getting some awesome sneakers that’ll ensure comfortability and support while playing sports!

PG 2, $110, nike.com

First up on the Basketball Shoes for Her trend are Paul George’s second edition basketball sneakers. The PG 2’s are designed in particular for versatile and active players. With thick straps and mesh-tops, each step is a breath of fresh air on your feet. As for style, the PG 2 shoes are customizable on nike.com and feature a subtle wrap-strap by the laces and high ankle protection making these shoes the perfect high-tops for jeans or comfy joggers.

LeBron Soldier XI iD, $150, nike.com

Regardless of whether you watch, play or support basketball, everyone knows about LeBron James. Aside from whatever your opinion on James’s skills may be, we have to agree that the LeBron Soldier XI iD shoes are incredible. Skipping the design of laces altogether, these strappy sneakers are easy to put on and come in a variety of colors and sizes for both men and women. Stand out in your style with the purple sneakers and some black leggings or customize your own pair to match your team, style or wardrobe.

Nike Zoom KDX, $150, nike.com

One of our favorite shoes from the current basketball craze are Kevin Durant’s latest KDX’s. These multi-colored and mesh top shoes feature ultra-responsive cushioning and high-demand support for when you’re on the go. With a majority grey outsole and a subtle multi-colored overlay, the style of the Nike Zoom KDX’s are simple yet eye-catching. Pair these with shorts or leggings for maximum comfort and style.

Nike React Hyperdunks 2017, $160, nike.com

Nothing says “out there” like fire red sneakers. The 2017 Nike React Hyperdunks are the perfect shoes for those of us who play harder and go longer. These flyknit basketball sneakers work to ensure that you can get the maximum use from your kicks while on the go. Made to last through extensive game usage, these Hyperdunks are reliable and feature ultra-responsive supporting foam to help cushion your feet with each step. If you’re looking to turn heads and have people pause to compliment your style, these basketball shoes are the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Kyrie 4, $120, nike.com

The last pair of basketball shoes on our radar are Kyrie Irving’s fourth editions. Known for its ankle-support, flexibility and reliability, these shoes are perfect for on the court and all day on your feet. When you’re active – whether through sports and physical activity or with running errands and your daily routine – you need a long lasting pair of shoes to get you through it all. The Kyrie 4 Basketball Shoes provide a good balance of everything! With various colors for customization you can make these shoes truly your own, but we think the Obsidian white and blue Kyries are unique and perfect for everyday styling.

No one said basketball shoes only had to be a trend for men. So let’s get our game faces on and make this sneakerhead craze our own! Find your favorite styles, customize your colors and make these kicks your go to footwear. Not only will you find great comfort, reliability and flexibility in your everyday life, you’ll also find yourself the subject of attention as people ask about your rocking kicks.

Read more Fashion News on ClicheMag.com

Basketball Shoes for Her: Featured image and all images courtesy of nike.com