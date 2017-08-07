Ann Taylor’s 2017 Spring/Summer collection is nothing short of versatile. It provides wearers with “easy silhouettes that go from sightseeing to seafood, seamlessly.” With this particular collection, shoppers can transition from flare crop jeans to an off the shoulder chambray dress rather effortlessly. So whether your destination is Vancouver or Bermuda, Ann Taylor has you covered all summer long with the perfect selection of outfits anywhere you go.

By offering a variety of distinct pieces such as tie waist skirts, sleeveless belted jumpsuits, and jogger pants, Taylor captures the very essence of the effortless look travelers strive for. With inspiration from several popular tourist locations like Palm Springs and Montauk, this collection has something for everyone.

Featured in the collection are bright pops of color, statement accessories, and bold patterns to play around with. Interested in more neutral tones? For the casual shopper, calmer hues are offered in a variety of pants, dresses, and shirts. And the best part: There’s no need to keep one destination-inspired piece separate from the another. Mix and match basics and statement pieces for unlimited outfit possibilities tailored to every adventure. Staple times, such as halter tops or the perfect pair of cropped pants, can be dressed up or down to fit any occasion. Simply include the line’s latest jewelry, sunglasses, or shoes and you’ll have the perfect look.

Now is the perfect time to invest in Ann Taylor’s practical, yet fashionable summer clothing line for any last-minute getaways you have planned for August.

Shop some of our favorite

pieces from Ann Taylor below!

<br />

Read more Fashion articles on ClicheMag.com

Best-Dressed Summer Tips From Ann Taylor: Image courtesy of Ann Taylor