Awards season has officially begun, and last night, the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards gave way to some seriously stunning red carpet looks. While our favorite celebrities gathered to celebrate the best in film and television, we ooh’d and ahh’d at their gowns, pantsuits, and tuxedos. Trends included dusty pinks (as seen on Emma Stone and Lily Collins), deep reds (see Christine Evangelista and Brie Larson), and sparkly sequins in black, white, or nude (slay, Tracee Ellis Ross and Amy Adams!). Designers Zuhair Murad and Elie Saab reigned supreme, and hair and makeup stylists were praised by many on Twitter. All in all, it was one stunning night.

Check out some of the best looks from the 2017 Golden Globes below!





















Featured image courtesy of US Magazine