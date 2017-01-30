Award season continued last night with the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guide Awards, and that means another glamorous red carpet. Between the pre-show coverage to the acceptance speeches, we couldn’t take our eyes off our favorite celebrities’ stunning outfits. We saw tons of different styles from tea-length dresses to floor-length gowns to pantsuits and a rainbow of different colors, like blush pink and white and velvety blue. Some celebrities wore sleek black gowns with some extra sparkle (Kate Hudson, Mayim Bialik, Jessica Pimentel) while others went the full-on colorful route (Michelle Dockery and Yara Shahidi). Either way, one thing’s for sure: our favorite celebrities didn’t disappoint!



Below are some of the best looks from the SAG Awards.















The Best Looks from the SAG Awards 2017: Featured image courtesy of Frazer Harrison/Getty Images