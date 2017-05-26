Smells of charcoal and hamburgers waft through the air, the weather is hot and humid, and kids run around neighborhoods freely on a Monday afternoon. All of this can only mean one thing—it’s Memorial Day. Whether you’re spending the day poolside with your gal pals or wading through a swarm of kids at your neighbor’s BBQ bash, the national holiday is a chance to set the bar for your summer wardrobe. With these unique BBQ ready pieces, you’re sure to be the talk of the grill out.



Nothing says summer like a halter dress, but this fun frock screams beach days and Sunday strolls. Simple, yet structured enough to be elegant, this textured dress embodies everything we love about summer trends. The bright colors keep it fun, but the fringe and global pattern will identify you as the trendsetter of the group.

Is it really a Memorial Day BBQ if there aren’t flip-flops galore? This year, stand out from the crowd and pick a pair of strappy sandals instead. This trend hit the runways hard this year, with designers like Jason Wu and Saint Laurent showcasing their take on the lace-up and ankle-strap shoe. If you’re really trying to make a statement, go big or go home with an offbeat color. These sandals in rose gold are sure to have all of your girlfriends oohing and ahhing.

The most important Memorial Day piece, however, is, of course, your fabulous bag. Lucky for you, oversized bags are all the rage this season, so you can bring your dish to the potluck in style. Tote bags won’t cut it this year; instead, invest in a fashion-forward floral print handbag. Perfect for a garden party or neighborhood grill-out, this Kate Spade tote shouldn’t leave your side all summer long.

No matter your Memorial Day plans, show up in style and embrace your favorite summer trends!

The Best Pieces for Memorial Day: Feature Image Courtesy of Anthropologie