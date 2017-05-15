Blogger to Watch: Kelsey White of Something Beachy

Think of Kelsey White, the creator of the fashion and lifestyle blog Something Beachy, as your west coast BFF who knows all the fashion trends before anyone else does. This California-native isn’t only well-versed on being every fashionista’s Instagram girl crush, but was also a past social media manager who decided to walk away and be her own boss by starting Something Beachy in 2015. Talk about being confident. With over 85,000 Instagram followers and counting, White has surely made a name for herself in the blogging world.

Cliché: Your style is the epitome of cool-girl, California chic. How has it evolved over the years?

Kelsey White: Thank you! I definitely used to wear more trendy pieces, but now I tend to focus on easy clothing that compliments my shape. You’ve got to be comfortable and feel like yourself.

What are some spring/summer trends you’re dying to try out?

I’m loving the muted pastel colors for spring/summer and oversized waist belts.

What is one trend you wish people would get over?

Fishnets under jeans.

Where are your favorite places to buy clothes? Do you prefer shopping in person, or online?

Zara, Reformation, Revolve, Moda Operandi, and Asos. I love shopping online.

If you could swap wardrobes with anyone, who would it be and why?

Elsa Hosk. I love her style.

If you could only keep one item from your wardrobe, what would it be?

My vintage high waist jeans.

How important was it for you to finish your college education? Do you feel it was a stepping stone to Something Beachy?

It was really important for me to get my bachelor’s degree. I always knew that I wanted a successful career in fashion and college was the proper foundation for it.

If you could clear your schedule for a week and take a vacation anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Kenya. I would love to go on a safari and check out the Giraffe Manor. That’s definitely at the top of my travel bucket list.

Timeless question to close things off: New York or LA?

LA all the WAY!

Blogger to Watch: Kelsey White of Something Beachy. Photos courtesy of Something Beachy