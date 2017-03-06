Brand to Watch: Three Floor Fashion

The contemporary womenswear brand Three Floor is breaking the fashion mold in more ways than one. With pieces that offer a totally modern spin on classic silhouettes and fabrics, the relatively new label is bringing high fashion to the masses while responsibly producing their products and helping women around the world.

Created in 2011 by founder Yvonne Hoang, Three Floor produces four seasonal collections per year. By focusing on releasing only four collections, Three Floor is able to produce in the Far East and source materials from Paris and Hong Kong responsibly. The brand, which retails in over 100 stores worldwide, offers unique pieces featuring feminine details and unexpected materials. Sheer fabrics and lace are abundant throughout the designs.

Three Floor is more than a clothing company, however. They are committed to empowering women. This year, the brand has partnered with the UN Women National Committee UK to produce a limited edition capsule collection. Twenty percent of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the committee, which focuses on gender equality and empowering women.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with UN Women National Committee UK and supporting a much-admired entity in their objective to achieve gender parity,” Hoang said in a press release. “Together, we support and acknowledge women to have economic and social rights as well as access to education and health care. As a womenswear brand where 80% of our staff are female, it is vital that women are of equal status and are fundamental contributors to development.”

The six-piece capsule collection offers a gorgeous array of clothing that really embodies the elegance and style of all of Three Floor’s designs. By purchasing from the collection, customers can obtain a high-quality addition to their wardrobe while donating to a good cause. For more information on the UN Women National Committee UK, visit unwomenuk.org.

Pink Lady

A little bit vintage and totally gorgeous, this lace dress is the perfect spring addition to any girly-girl’s wardrobe.

Royal Navy

Everyone needs a little ruffle in their closet. This navy dress reminds us of colonial era style with a high neckline and pleat details, and we are all for it.

Amp It Up

A little more modern, this top has it all. From a sheer neckline to asymmetrical details to gorgeous lace overlay, this top is sure to make an impression anywhere you go.

Old School

Also inspired by colonial era clothing, this dress is a refreshing take on the popular vintage trend. With a flowy silhouette, this piece is sure to be flattering on all body types and is office appropriate.

Top Tier

This navy dress is perfect for a grand entrance at any formal event. The A-Line shape paired with a sheer neckline keeps the dress trendy, while the lace and ruffle details bring you back to a more classic time.

Yes to Mermaid

Floral designs, a mermaid silhouette, and a unique neckline make this piece a show-stopper. High-fashion, yet wearable, this dress is the unique alternative to the boring LBD.

Brand to Watch: Three Floor Fashion. Feature image courtesy of Three Floor Fashion on Instagram.