Brazilian Butt Lift: Tips for the Ideal Candidate

If you’re ready to take the plunge and get that perfectly round derriere you’ve always wanted, you’ve come to the right place! Brazilian Butt Lift (also known as a Butt Augmentation or Butt Implants) is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures for women who are looking for a way to enhance their rear-end. Butt implants are a common procedure for men too, who want to look more feminine. However, the procedures for a male to female Brazilian butt transformation are more complex and challenging than for a female to male transformation. That’s why only a minority of men are candidates for this type of surgery. Read on to learn more about the risks, the recovery process, and the ideal candidate for this procedure.

What Is a Brazilian Butt Lift?

Brazilian butt lift is a procedure that’s designed to enhance the shape and size of a person’s buttocks. It can be performed on a patient who has excess fat in their hips, thighs, or stomach, and they’re looking for an alternative to liposuction or those who have no body fat at all.

With a BBL, patients are able to use their own body fat to plump up the butt and hips. Not only are the results much more natural this way, but patients are also able to slim down other areas. For instance, if you have a few extra pounds around your waist that you would like to get rid of, and if diet and exercise have been unable to help, you may be able to simply undergo a Brazilian butt lift, and the liposuction phase of the procedure will instantly make your waistline smaller.

What Are the Benefits of a Brazilian Butt Lift?

The most common reason people undergo a Brazilian butt procedure is to improve their body’s proportions. The injections enhance your butt offering you the figure you’ve always wanted. If you’re looking for a procedure to get a firmer, more shapely butt – this is the right procedure for you! Brazilian Butt Lift surgery will tighten up the muscles in your buttocks while also giving you an additional amount of fat. The fat is usually injected into the buttocks, hips, or thighs to increase the volume. This will give you a more round and shapely rear-end.

Brazilian Butt Lift surgery can be performed on both men and women with great results. And it’s not just a cosmetic procedure; it can also help people who have experienced weight loss, post-pregnancy, or aging have improved back and hip pain relief.

One of the best benefits of getting a Brazilian butt lift is that it will make your clothes look better on you! You’ll find that jeans fit better and your shirts won’t constantly be riding up when you wear them. And let’s not forget about sex! If there was ever a time for a Brazilian Butt Lift, now would be it! You’ll feel confident when meeting new partners (or even having old partners) and sex can become much more enjoyable for both partners. When all is said and done, Brazilian Butt Lift surgeries are worth it if you’re interested in enhancing an already great body or recovering from physical damage incurred through weight loss or aging.

Risks of a Brazilian Butt Lift

A Brazilian Butt Lift is a very popular procedure for women who want to increase the size and shape of their buttocks. The procedure involves taking fat from one area of the body, usually from an area that has excess fat, and transferring it to the butt. The main concern is that the injected fat can cause a blockage in a blood vessel in the lungs. This can be done by either liposuction or with fat grafting, where the surgeon will use a needle to inject fat into the buttocks through small incisions near the hips.

When you are considering getting a Brazilian Butt Lift, there are some risks to take into consideration. One risk is that liposuction can leave scars in areas of excessive scarring–such as places like your thighs or arms–if too much skin is removed.

Another risk is that when you have this surgery, your muscles and connective tissue might not move back into place after they have been stretched during weight loss procedures. This could lead to an uneven appearance in your new buttocks. Another possible risk is that if too much fat grafting is needed in order to achieve a better shape for your posterior, additional complications may arise such as infection or blockage of blood vessels.

Expected Recovery Time for a Brazilian Butt Lift

The recovery time for a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure is different for everyone. The amount of downtime will depend on the person’s health and the specifics of their surgery- for example, whether or not you had liposuction on your upper thighs. In general, expect to be out of commission for 10-14 days after this type of surgery.

Your doctor may recommend that you refrain from driving and doing anything that requires standing or long periods of sitting. What’s more, you should plan on having some pain during this time period. Be sure to keep up with your pain medication so that it doesn’t become too much to bear! For most people, the best time period to have a Brazilian Butt Lift would be right before summer starts or right before winter ends; that way, you’ll have ample opportunity to recover in warmer weather conditions or cooler weather conditions respectively.

Who are the best candidates for a natural BBL surgery?

The best candidates for Brazilian butt lift surgery are those who are in good overall physical health and are non-smokers. Also women who have a small to average rear-end. If you’re an in-between size, don’t worry, there are other options! Women who aren’t happy with their current butt size and shape may consider butt implants. The best candidates for these procedures are those who want to enhance the size and shape of their bottom.

Your skin should also have a healthy elasticity. This isn’t to say that someone with loose skin that is sagging or wrinkled cannot undergo a successful BBL. But they may require additional treatments to achieve their goals. Patients also need to be quality candidates for liposuction in addition to being qualified for the entire fat transfer process.

Therefore, candidates for BBL surgery must have enough excess fat to remove and transfer. With that said, there is such a thing as a skinny BBL. This surgery is more like a mini BBL where a smaller amount of fat is removed and transferred.

Men that want a more feminine look may also be considered good candidates for the procedure. What’s important is that you understand what it means to get Brazilian Butt Lift surgery before agreeing to it. Understanding all the risks beforehand will help you determine if this is something you want to do or not. If you’re ready for a rounder, fuller looking butt, remember these tips when considering your BBL:

-You should be at least 18 years of age

-You should not have any prior history of cancer or AIDS

-Be sure to research the surgeon before going in for your consultation

What is recovery from a BBL like?

Recovery from a Brazilian Butt Lift is typically about https 4-6 weeks and it can depend on the patient’s activity level. You will have to pledge to remain either off your feet or in bed for the first 3 days after surgery. That means you’ll be sleeping a lot!

Prior to your surgery, you’ll want to enlist a caretaker. This can be a friend or family member who is responsible for driving you home post-op, and assisting around the house for several days. Immediately after the procedure, you will experience some soreness, bruising, and swelling. There may also be an initial feeling of numbness.

If you are in pain, tell your surgeon so they can prescribe medication to manage the discomfort in the coming days. When you arrive home, alternate between resting and taking short walks. The exercise is necessary to reduce swelling and support circulation. Your surgeon will give you detailed instructions on how to care for your body during the rehabilitation process.

You will be advised to sleep on your side or stomach. Utilize a donut or booty pillow if you need to sit down. Make sure when seated that the pressure is on the posterior thighs, so it doesn’t impact the grafted fat.

Consequently, it’s imperative to seek the services of experienced and certified plastic surgeons should you decide to take up the procedure to minimize the chances of complications.

