With the accelerating rise of social media, creators of all types have taken to Instagram and Twitter to launch their own businesses. Briana Shaneè Wilson is no exception.

Wilson left Texas in 2014 to pursue a modeling career in New York City. However, Wilson quickly noticed that she could make more money by utilizing her creativity to become a young, female entrepreneur, than she would make with modeling. Wilson wanted to create a career for herself that would value her personality and ideas more than a typical nine-to-five job. In 2015 she moved to Los Angeles and launched MATTE Brand: a clothing brand founded on the need for must-have pieces that encompass uniqueness of femininity and comfort.

As one of few female entrepreneurs, Briana Wilson has become an inspiration in the fashion world and on social media. With over 200 thousand followers on Instagram, many speculate that Wilson is about to reach new heights. Actress and dancer, Teyana Taylor, has been seen wearing MATTE Brand on several occasions. Taylor even sported looks from the SIREN Collection at Coachella, 2018.

Wilson is revered for her ability to create daring looks that flatter diverse skin tones and body types. She constantly casts models of different ethnic backgrounds and sizes to promote her brand as all-inclusive. And, although she gave up pursuing modeling in New York, Wilson often models her own collections, allowing her to explore both of her passions of modeling and designing.

Wilson receives most of her inspiration for her designs from shopping at vintage stores, where she discovers rare styles from the past. She is very particular about which pieces she allows to be sold on the MATTE Brand website. Often, she will sell a piece, no longer like it, and refuse to sell it again because she only wants the best fashion to represent MATTE Brand.

Ultimately, Briana Wilson strives to create pieces that she and others would want to wear every day.

Read more fashion articles at Cliche Magazine

Images provided by @eenahsanairb on Instagram