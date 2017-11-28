What We Can Learn From Zendaya’s Beauty Transformation

Zendaya is a huge beauty icon and a role model to many individuals. Ever since she starred in Shake It Up! and moved onto playing K.C. Cooper in K.C. Undercover, she’s been getting a lot of attention in the spotlight. She’s also starred in plenty of films and people are keeping up with her fashion and beauty choices more than ever.

You can’t deny that Zendaya has completely transformed from an adorable adolescent to a stunning, strong adult. Now, her taste in fashion is killing the game and her makeup is even more fierce. Not to mention that she does her own makeup when attending events—and she’s pretty darn good at it. Here are some tips for you to achieve her most stunning looks.

Thick Brows

Zendaya is known for her beautiful, fierce brows. It’s clear that Zendaya loves to fill in her brows for that bold, dramatic look. Also, she doesn’t go overboard with filling them in. Since she’s someone who likes a natural look, lightly filling them in will not only make them look thicker, but natural as well.

Try: Stila Stay All Day Precision Glide Brow Pencil, $11, ulta.com

Simple Eyes

Zendaya’s eye looks are very simple, but also really elegant. She tends to stick with neutral colors such as browns, nudes, and even soft reds and pinks. Whether she wings her eyes with eyeliner or not, she’ll also add a touch of mascara during the day or falsies for an evening look. For this look, we recommend sticking to neutral shades and lots of mascara to really make our eyes pop.

Try: Too Faced Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, $45, sephora.com

Neutral Lips

Matching her eye looks, the lipsticks she puts on are almost always neutral. Since Zendaya is big on natural glamour, she loves to fill her plump lips with nudes, mauves, pale roses, or even a clear gloss. So, when in doubt, go nude! Everyone looks great in a good nude lipstick and it goes with almost any eye look.

Try: Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Ludwig, $20, sephora.com

Natural Skin

Zendaya already has chiseled cheekbones and a defined face. Her contour isn’t too extreme, but enough to enhance her facial features. Also, we’ve seen Zendaya loving blush to bring out her cheekbones and bring some color to her face, as well as using highlights to bring out a natural-looking glow. If you want to achieve that natural glow, don’t abuse contouring; blush is your best friend and highlighting is definitely your wing girl.

Try: Tarte Limited-Edition Tarteist™ Contour Palette Version III, $45, macys.com

What We Can Learn From Zendaya’s Beauty Transformation: Featured image courtesy of Zendaya/Instagram