Candice Swanepoel Stuns as the New Face of Nicole Benisti FW21

As we all configure our personal styles for this fall and upcoming winter seasons, Nicole Benisti is here to set the trends of the season! In collaboration with supermodel Candice Swanepoel, the Montreal-based designer has launched her latest Fall/Winter ‘21/22 collection of luxurious statement coats. Fusing functionality and style, Nicole Benisti offers designs that capture the essence of modern fashion.

The luxurious rock ‘n’ roll-inspired collection exhibits a unique appeal that merges street and elegance one coat at a time. Benisti’s Fall/Winter ’21/22 Collection comprises 18 stylish and sleek pieces, perfect for transitioning from day to night and week to weekend. With the usage of mixed-media pieces and a beautiful neutral color palette, the new collection makes for versatile wearability.

With the launch of this innovative collection, we caught up with Nicole Benisti to discuss her collaboration with Candice Swanepoel, her journey in fashion, and much more!

Cliché: What attracted you to working in the fashion industry?

Nicole Benisti: I’ve always found that what you choose to wear is an extension of how you want people to perceive you. I love how clothing can truly express who you are without having to say anything aloud.

Cliché: Where do you draw inspiration from as a designer?

Nicole Benisti: Everywhere! Travelling was and continues to be a huge source of inspiration. Bill Cunningham said it best – ‘The best fashion show is definitely on the street.’ But when I’m at home, I’m always intrigued to see what women are styling on Instagram, always with a keen eye on fabrication. I love to find new exciting materials that are unexpected and use them for our coats.

Cliché: What is the inspiration behind your Fall/Winter ’21/22 Collection?

Nicole Benisti: Every collection I design is all about statement outerwear which makes the coats so identifiable when you see a woman wearing one. This season, I wanted to transform our iconic silhouettes by using really special materials like tweeds and cashmere knit. These aren’t typically in puffers, they are more common in sweaters.

Cliché: Why did you choose Candice Swanepoel to partner with to launch your latest collection?

Nicole Benisti: Candice’s beauty is quite literally ethereal, I knew her training as a ballet dancer would transform the coats so eloquently. That alongside her ability to balance motherhood and fashion is really what drew me to her. She embodies the strength of the modern woman I envision while designing the collection.

Cliché: What was your experience like working with Candice?

Nicole Benisti: Candice is an absolute gem of a human being. Aside from being incredibly beautiful, her personality is so endearing. It makes such a difference to work with a model like Candice. She is just so engaging on-set. I am definitely looking forward to working with her again.

Cliché: What elements of rock n’ roll fashion intrigue you the most?

Nicole Benisti: Rock n’ roll can be interpreted in so many ways. When it came to the collection, we envisioned it as an attitude – it’s the seamless combination of being confident and cool.

Cliché: Your designs are geared for the modern-day woman. How would you describe the modern-day woman?

Nicole Benisti: I see modernity as a celebration of confidence. It’s such an inspiring moment for women right now to embrace whoever they choose to be. It’s hard to pinpoint who the modern-day woman is because she’s so different and that’s what makes it so beautiful.

Cliché: What advice do you have for up-and-coming female designers?

Nicole Benisti: Be authentic to who you are and what you believe! There’s only one of you, so apply that to your creations.

Images Provided by David Roemer

Styled by Celia Azoulay

Makeup by Georgi Sandev

Hair by Benoit Moeyart