Casual Style Tips for Men who Want to Look Great

Today we want to share some great casual style tips for men. You may want to dress better, but at the end of the day, a lot of style advice revolves around you doing whatever is trendy this season. That’s not what you should be looking for. You need to know how to become the best version of yourself and you also need to be able to keep it casual too. If you want some help and advice, then this is the guide for you.

Start Dressing like a Man

Many men approach their style from the complete wrong angle. They want to look youthful but at the end of the day, you need to try and start looking mature if possible. Maturity is a very attractive quality if you are a man. Maturity after all, is what separates the men from the boys. You need to command respect and you also need to try and give up your graphic t-shirts and you also need to try and opt for single color t-shirts. You can also opt for a striped t-shirt if you want. These kinds of shirts will make you look mature and they will also make you look way better on a day to day basis. Wearing polo shirts or even casual shirts is also a good idea. A white shirt looks great with jeans, regardless of whether or not you are trying to dress formally. If you don’t want to wear a white shirt then why not look into wearing American made flannel?

Rock Jeans

You also need to rock jeans that actually make you look good. A great go-to for a lot of guys is jeans, and there’s nothing wrong with this. Jeans look amazing with just a standard t-shirt but you have to make sure that they are suited to you. Avoid baggy jeans if you can, and make sure that your jeans fit around your waist without a belt. You should also make sure that they do not pool around your ankles. Avoiding any kind of embellishment is also crucial. You don’t need anything distressed, ripped or even bleached. Dark jeans look good on every guy, so if you are stuck, opt for something like this.

Change it Up

Jeans are great but if you don’t want your outfit to look the same every day then why not add some variety by simply investing in a pair of chinos or two? Try and wear them with whatever you would wear your jeans with. If you follow this rule then you can easily have a great outfit that is truly timeless. If you don’t know which chinos to go with then grey or camel are the best options. You can also go for more subdued colors, such as burgundy or even army green. If you want to look the best then ditch your worn out trainers and opt for footwear that is going to compliment your outfit. If you can do this, then you will soon find that you can bring everything together and that you look so much more modern and trendy. Never underestimate a good pair of trainers.

