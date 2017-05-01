Here at Cliché, we have celebrity style crushes as much as anyone else. Whether it’s spotting our favorites on red carpets and ogling over their ensemble choices on social media or keeping track of their off-duty outfits to channel during our own everyday lifestyles, we all have our own book of celebrity style inspirations that we look to as our holy grails. We can never keep who or what we are loving to ourselves, so we of course are sharing with all of you the street style of our favorites celebrity that we cannot get enough of.

Welcome to “Celebrity Style Files,” where you’ll learn and see all there is to know about one celebrity’s spotlighted style with each feature. Up first is the charismatic and lovely Jessica Alba, whose fashion choices we deem as “when I grow up and become a super mom + eco-friendly business woman type of style.” Often seen wearing minimal, staple pieces with playful prints and accessories, Jessica’s out-and-about style can easily be transitioned from running errands to showing up at a business meeting. High-waisted denim, cotton pants, classic jackets, flowy dresses, button-downs, comfy kicks, and the occasional pop of print or color outside of her go-to neutral tones are keys to her style. It’s effortless fashion at its finest that always carries an air of sophistication with each look she steps out in.

For us busy bees it is a celebrity style we truly appreciate, especially since everything she sports always looks so comfortable. We believe what you wear shows who you are since it is a representation of yourself, and Jessica’s style definitely represents the thoughtful and free-caring woman that she is. Want to channel some of this gal’s signature outfits? Take a look at our faves down below for you to embody her style just as effortlessly as she does.

Celebrity Style Files: Jessica Alba. Photographs courtesy of Glamour, E! Online and Style Bistro.