Celebrity Style Files: Reese Witherspoon

Bright colors, patterns, and classic styles are the best representations of Reese Witherspoon’s popular clothing brand, Draper James. Launched in 2015, Witherspoon began this brand with her Southern roots in mind since she is a native New Orleans, Louisiana girl. Draper James brings out Witherspoon’s inherent classic and timeless look that is sweeping the Internet by storm. Lately, it is impossible to scroll Instagram without spotting someone wearing one of her beautiful designs! Here are a few of our favorites.

This photo was spotted on Witherspoon’s Instagram two weeks ago, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The green and white flowers on the simple navy shift dress make it pop! She styled it with a simple pair of hoops and ankle strap heels for a dainty look perfect for the festive holiday.

Photo Credit: Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram

This dress would be perfect for summer because of the cute strawberry print on it. Since it’s navy, it matches a variety of other clothing pieces and will be a perfect piece to transition into the warmer months with. She paired this dress with pink ankle strap heels, which bring out the pink in the dress!

Photo Credit: Draper James

Although this dress was a design back in 2015, this look is perfect for the start of spring! The light shade of pink is a great way to break out the pastels instead of wearing the same dark colors everyday. Her collared dress is stylish with the fabric details at the bottom and the pleats. Paired with matching sunglasses and bright heels, this dress is a must-have!

Photo Credit: Draper James

Another older design, but just as stylish! Gingham is a popular print for the spring and summer and it is already making an appearance in stores. All of her designs are simple, yet elegant. This look really brings out Witherspoon’s Southern roots, especially the blue and white!

Photo Credit: Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram

While this look is more Christmas-y, plaid is always such a fun print to wear. The v-neck is very stylish and the little ruffles on the sleeves are a beautiful detail. Paired with a red lip, this look is ideal around the holiday season or Valentine’s Day!

Photo Credit: InStyle

Celebrity Style Files: Reese Witherspoon: Featured Image Credit: Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram