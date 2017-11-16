Celebrity Stylist Ashley North Talks Fashion and Family

She’s just your average mom. Her days start early, she gets the kids ready, and she heads to work. Except when Ashley North heads into work, she transforms from super mom to super stylist by shopping, prepping, and styling major celebrity clients. From Justin Bieber to Kevin Hart, North is the woman behind the scenes making sure these men look their best.

Back at home, she soaks up time with the kiddos while she can, always working to find a balance between career and family. Here, the celebrity stylist talks family, her career, trends, and celebrities—oh my!

Cliché: The world of celebrity styling seems pretty lucrative. How did you get to where you are now?

Ashley North: I honestly just worked my way up. I started off as an assistant to some amazing stylists working with people like Usher, Ludacris, and Eddie Murphy, and then went on to work with a partner on some really fun projects like Justin Bieber and J. Cole. Now, I’m on my own working with my long-term client Kevin Hart, Ricky Whittle, as well as other clients.

Was there a client you booked where you finally had an “I made it” moment?

I think for me I still haven’t had that moment! I’ve had a lot of amazing moments while styling. I’ve worked with a lot of really amazing celebrities and I’ve been backstage at some of the biggest award shows and television shows. Working with Justin Bieber and Usher was awesome, getting Kevin on the best dressed list for the Golden Globes was another amazing moment, but I don’t really think of myself as having “made it.” I think for me, I will always be striving and pushing myself to do more.

Who is the funniest or most interesting client you’ve worked with?

Well, I would probably have to go with Kevin as the funniest client. That’s probably a given. But I think every client I’ve worked with is fun and interesting in their own way, and that’s one of the things I love most about this job.

What first piqued your interest in fashion?

I’ve been into fashion ever since I was a young girl, but I would say the moment I realized that I wanted to make fashion my career was after I graduated from college. I started working for a local magazine in Seattle, working on their fashion shoots. I realized then how much I loved it and immediately planned a move to LA to pursue it.

Describe your personal style. Does it influence how you style your clients?

I would say Tomboy Chic. Because most of my clients are men, I’ve really come to love men’s fashion so I definitely feel like that influences my own personal style as well. It definitely evolves and changes though depending on my mood and where I’m going. I like to mix it up!

What does a typical day in your life look like?

One of the things I love most about my job is that every day is different. It’s not monotonous at all, which is great. But a typical day starts out with my two daughters, getting my oldest ready for school, and dropping her off. Then I usually head to work out before starting my work day. Work can consist of shopping for a client, prepping a job, being on set, and meetings.

Working with Justin Bieber and Usher was awesome [and] getting Kevin on the best dressed list for the Golden Globes was another amazing moment.

Who is your biggest style icon? What store/brand could you shop ‘til the end of time?

If I had to choose only one store to shop in until the end of time, it would be Zara! I love the way they have a more affordable take on designer fashion. It’s definitely my go-to and I love their kids clothing as well. I’m a big online shopper so a few of my other favs online are Forward by Elyse Walker, Revolve clothing, and I also love ASOS.

What are the must-have pieces or trends for the fall?

For fall, I’m loving a kimono style duster or blazer and a really great flat slipper style shoe.

How do you balance work and family?

The balance can be difficult at times. I think the biggest thing that helps me keep balanced is that I always prioritize my family. Whatever that looks like, I always try to keep that at the forefront. I also have a really great support system around me that help me pick up the slack.

Do you think your girls will want to follow in your trendy footsteps?

My oldest daughter loves fashion, which I think is awesome. She definitely has a different style than me already but I love it, and I let her express herself through that. My youngest is still pretty young but I’m sure that she will be the same way.

What advice would you give to anyone hoping to break into the styling industry?

The first piece of advice that I like to give aspiring stylists is to definitely pursue assistant work with a stylist that they admire. I think it’s important to learn the game before just jumping in. There’s really no class that can teach you styling. The best way to learn is from someone who has been successful at it. You have to be bold and persistent in this line of work because there are a lot of people who want to be stylists right now. Take the initiative to track down a stylist that you like and ask to intern with them. The worst thing they can say is no and then move on to the next.

Read more Fashion Interviews on ClicheMag.com

Celebrity Stylist Ashley North Talks Fashion and Family: Photographed By Shannon Laurine