It’s not really summer until you can freely break out all the classic white pieces. Classic white dresses for every occasion during summer are are versatile, basic pieces worth adding to your wardrobe for an easy transition piece from day to night. They match every accessory and will show off your summer tan and beach hair perfectly! Whether it be bodycon or flowy, white dresses are the best way to show off your laid-back summer style.

V Front V Back Mini Cotton Smock Dress

Smock dresses are a trending style and one of the most classic white dresses for every occasion during summer. Most stores are carrying them, and Asos has several different styles (like this one) in stock. A flowy, loose fit to show off your bohemian style, the smock dress is a simple white dress ideal for a day spent at the beach or a casual outing with friends. Pair it with fun statement accessories to make them pop against the white!

V Front V Back Mini Cotton Smock Dress, (www.asos.com, $35).

Photo Credit: www.asos.com

Ruffle Mini Dress

Ruffles are quite the trend right now and one of the classic white dresses for every occasion during the summer. You can find ruffles on just about anything, ranging from sweaters to skirts, including this adorable dress from Topshop. This style resembles a wrap dress, which is another popular item this summer and every bit as comfortable as it is cute. Another easy piece to style with simple jewelry or a straw bag.

Ruffle Mini Dress, (www.nordstrom.com, $55).

Photo Credit: www.nordstrom.com

Blouson Midi Dress

This dress may be simple, but it is every bit as elegant. Style it as a beach or pool cover-up during the day, but wear it to dinner by adding a pair of strappy heels and a handbag at night. The length of the dress is appropriate for any occasion and all types of weather!

Wayf Blouson Midi Dress, (www.nordstrom.com, $69).

Photo Credit: www.nordstromrack.com

Cattail Tiered Dress

Another breezy midi style, this tiered dress will be one of your favorites as soon as you put it on. It’s lightweight and comfortable, yet charming at the same time. Pair it with simple sandals or heels for a basic, neutral look, or dress it up with jewelry and your favorite clutch. The tiers are a fun detail that add a little flair to a classic white dress.

Cattail Tiered Dress, (www.nordstrom.com, $128).

Photo Credit: www.nordstrom.com

Cotton & Linen Ballerina Midi Dress

Midi styles are one of the most classic white dresses for every occasion during summer. The cut and silhouette of this midi dress will leave you feeling confident and stylish. A tighter upper bodice is complemented with a flowy skirt that reaches down to the knees, which makes this dress a first choice for any occasion, no matter the time of the day. Style it with your favorite pair of wedges or heels for a relaxed, elegant look during the summer.

Cotton & Linen Ballerina Midi Dress, (www.nordstrom.com, $104).

Photo Credit: www.nordstrom.com

For more ways to style yourself during summer, check out this Cliché read here!

Read more Fashion articles at Cliché Magazine

Classic White Dresses for Every Occasion During Summer: Featured Image Credit: nordstromrack.com