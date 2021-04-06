Clay Rings Are the Next Summer Accessory You Need

With summer just around the corner, lots of accessories are trending. For instance, this summers trend is clay rings. These rings can be DIY-ed or bought from small businesses. Additionally, they come in different designs and colors to match any taste. They are the perfect accessory to add to your jewelry collection

These chunky and colorful rings are typically what are worn. In addition, they also add a pop of color to any outfit. If you like wearing jewelry that is made by real people then these are perfect for you!

The more detailed clay rings are also becoming more popular. They are a good way to use an accessory to add some personality to your outfit. Not only can you get a clay ring that is perfect for you, you also support a small business as well.

Following the rise in popularity of clay rings, they were seen everywhere. One fun option to get the rings is to make them yourself! There are several easy to follow tutorials on YouTube like @Sterlingmyers. After following these tutorials you’ll have your own ring!

Read more beauty articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Instagram