Today we want to share with you clothing must haves for summer. Everyone is gearing up for summer and we all want to enjoy it as much as possible. Whether you will be spending time at the beach, playing in the backyard with the kiddos, or just want to be fabulous, we compiled some clothing must-haves for summer!

A Fun Swimsuit

Shopping for a new swimsuit? The good news is there are endless types of designs, colors, and styles to choose from. Find the right suits that’ll make you feel the most confident in and most flattering for your figure. Before you go right to one-piece swimsuit styles and rule out two-piece swimsuits, consider tankini swimsuits that provide more, rather than less, coverage. A tankini top and full bottom can cover as much, or more, than a one-piece. Get ready to work that one-shoulder look as bikinis and one-pieces come with a strap to the side. This is a big trend for 2020, so grab an asymmetric swimsuit for your summer adventures.

Cute Swimsuit Coverup

This summer’s crop of linen dresses, gauzy tops, and palazzo pants are cuter than ever—with thigh-grazing slits, puffy sleeves, and bold prints that would give even the sand-averse beachfront daydreams. For a universally flattering coverup, go for the A-line! It has a balanced cut that gives a nice and forgiving silhouette. Use a Kohls discount code to get the most bang for your buck when shopping for coverups!

Cutoff Jean Shorts

If you want to show off your long, lean legs this summer, there is no better way to reveal them than wearing a pair of cut-off denim shorts. Most love denim bottoms for their comfort and casual look. Sure, you better keep things balanced, otherwise, you risk to achieve an unflattering and perverse look. Update all your casual summer outfits in shorts this year by simply layering on a trendy kimono. Wearing a trendy top is a great way to instantly update your go-to denim shorts this summer. Try wearing a button-down shirt tucked into your favorite pair of denim shorts, or knotted at the front.

Adorable Tote

Ideally, a bag with lots of pockets such as a large backpack or gardening bag is best. A water-resistant tote is another good option for carrying your beach items. If it doesn’t have any pockets, create some using a purse organizer for easy access to your beach gear. To prevent a sandy mess in your car later, you may want to consider a mesh bag.

