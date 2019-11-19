Today we want to share 4 wardrobe items worth splurging on. When it comes to creating your dream wardrobe you shouldn’t be afraid of spending more money on certain pieces. Look at this way – if you think of the collective amount you’ll spend on multiple cheap things, versus investing more on one costly item – it makes a lot sense. Sadly, this justification doesn’t work on every single piece. So what are 4 wardrobe items worth splurging on?

Coats

Coats are certainly worth investing in. Particularly if you live in a cold part of the country, you’ll be wearing your winter coat for months at a time. You won’t just wear the coat for one season either, only to replace it with another the next year. It is something that could last you a lifetime – if you invest and pick the right style. When it comes to selecting a coat, it’s good for you to opt for classic cuts. Think trench or pea coats. If you go for something timeless, you’ll always be in style.

Shoes

The beautiful thing about shoes is that you don’t grow out of them. You could still fit into a pair you bought ten years ago. This doesn’t mean you can start justifying buying all of the high heels. When it comes to wardrobe investments, you need to think practically. Boots, sneakers and sandals – the shoes you wear a lot throughout various seasons. Shoes go through the most wear and tear in a wardrobe, so make sure you find pairs that can look after your feet.

Handbags

You definitely need a staple handbag in your life -something you can carry with you in your everyday and look fabulous while doing so. It can be tempting to splurge and buy lots of handbags for different days and purposes – but you should have the one you use in your everyday. Makes sure it fits all your essentials and a neutral color would be your best bet. Make your handbag a stylish statement and perfectly practical.

Bras

You should spend good money when it comes to bras – they’re going to be supporting your body day in and day out – you want to make sure they last. It is also important to note that when buying a bra you should go to a shop where you can get measured properly. Make sure you get a bra that actually fits you properly. You’d be amazed at the number of women who struggle with sizes. Buy a bra that works for you, and don’t be afraid to make it sexy, either. Celebrate your body and feel comfortable while doing so.

So what are your 4 wardrobe items worth splurging on? Have you got your eye on anything at the moment?

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay