5 Tips on How to Choose a Woman’s Cardigan

Today we want to share 5 tips on how choose a woman’s cardigan. Cardigan sweaters are an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe. They are more flexible than the average sweater. For example, they have an open front that lets you wear it like a jacket or simply allows you to wear it over another layer. However, this variety is what makes finding the right cardigan sweater more difficult. Here are 5 tips on how to choose a women’s cardigan that’s right for you.

Color

The best cardigan is one in a color that you wear well. If you already wear a lot of bright colors or pastels, you should consider a cardigan that matches. Avoid cardigans in unusual colors or shades, unless it matches several other items you already own. Another option is choosing cardigans in neutral colors that can go with everything you wear.

Material

The material the cardigan is made from affects everything from its appearance to its performance. For example, a thin poly-blend is not going to be able to keep you warm, though it can come in almost any color and size. A thicker cotton cardigan can keep you warm when it gets chilly. A heavy wool cardigan can be as warm as a winter coat.

Thickness

In the spring or summer, a cardigan is more of a fashion statement than a way to stay warm. You might want to own several different cardigans. You can wear the thicker ones when it is cold and use the thinner ones as a throw over a camisole or T-shirt to make it look dressier. Another option is picking cardigans based on the knitting. A light-knit cardigan will let the breeze come through. This prevents you from overheating in the summer while still providing cover.

A nice cashmere cardigan is a good compromise between weight and warmth. Cashmere is a much better insulator than wool, but it is far lighter. Its elegance and wrinkle-resistance are added benefits.

Silhouette and Fit

Some women like cardigans that accentuate their figure so that they can show it off rather than covering it up. This requires a cardigan that fits your silhouette. Others want a boxy cardigan that gives them more room, while some use the longer cardigan to cover up undesirable features. For example, you can wear a long cardigan to cover your derriere. Never buy a cardigan that’s too tight.

Don’t forget the little details that you may want in a cardigan, be it buttons or pockets. You might want a zipper that lets you zip it up like a jacket or pockets that just make it more convenient. The locations of these features can affect how the cardigan looks when you wear it.

Texture

The texture of the cardigan should be something you’re comfortable having against your skin. The fabric should be smooth enough to not irritate your skin, and the fabric shouldn’t make your skin itch.

Pick a pattern that both looks and feels good. However, if you don’t like to iron, you’ll want to pick a chunkier knit. A thin cardigan will show the wrinkles in the layer underneath it. Cables and ribbing also make the garment warmer, though some also think that this makes the cardigan more interesting.

Conclusion

Cardigans are one of those garments that we could wear every day if it truly fits us and our lifestyle. Choose the right cardigan so that you can feel confident when you wear it.

