Today we want to share 7 foolproof shoe and sock combos that every man should know. Have you ever wondered about what the implicit rules are for matching socks with shoes? This may not seem as big an issue as matching your shirt with your pants or pairing certain shirt prints and accessory types with a style of suit. But the fashionable gentleman knows the value of combining the right shoe type with the right sock. And you, too, can become a master of this fine art—whether you’d like to add pleasing symmetry or some artful contrast to the upper half of your outfit, great sock-and-shoe combos will do the trick.

Below is a cheat sheet of sorts that you can refer to when matching your socks and shoes. Use this when shopping for footwear and accessories, like Burlix’s men’s socks, and take your personal style up a whole notch!

For Awesome Style at the Office: The Perfect Oxford and Long Sock Combos

In most traditional office settings, the oxford is the shoe of choice—especially if one anticipates a board meeting or lunch at an upscale restaurant with a client. That means that, from top to bottom, a man should dress to convey utmost professionalism. The closed-lace construction and classic leathery look of an Oxford communicate exactly that, and these shoes should be paired with equally professional-looking socks for maximum impact.

One rule of thumb that you can follow, especially when wearing black Oxfords, is to wear matching black or dark gray socks. Doing so will achieve a streamlined effect on your business wear, thus making you look effortlessly put together. As far as work shoes like Oxfords are concerned, the conservative approach is the best one.

Big Fashion for Big Events: The Right Brogue and Dress Sock Combos

Got a wedding or red-carpet-style event lined up soon? If so, it’s likely time to break out your most intricate wingtips, your smartest pair of monk strap shoes, or some other variety of dressy brogue. After all, the most special events in your life call for the spiffiest shoes. But you have a little more leeway in terms of the socks you can wear with them.

Formal outfits call for very exact pant cuts and tailored fits. That means that your socks will stay covered by your pant legs most of the time, and they’ll only peek out when you sit down. Knowing this, you can go for long socks in straightforward solid colors, like black for a gray suit or beige for a navy suit. Or, you can do the exact opposite and bring out your boldest sock prints. It’s totally fine to add to the festivities with your socks!

Putting the “Smart” in Smart Casual: Nifty Tips for Styling Socks with Loafers, Boat Shoes, or Moccasins

How about yacht parties, outdoor cocktails, or country club socials? These are the perfect occasions to bring out your loafers, boat shoes, or moccasins. But do yourself a favor and don’t slip your bare feet into them. The stitching on new loafer-like shoes can cut or bruise your feet. Additionally, moccasins aren’t very breathable and can cause your feet to sweat. This, in turn, can cause these shoes to develop funky odors.

What’s the best way to stay stylish when wearing these shoes with shorts or chinos? The best compromise is low-cut or no-sock socks, which are socks that only cover the sole and ankle. When you’re wearing your favorite loafer-type shoes, these types of socks will still cushion your feet without noticeably sticking out.

Effortless Style at the Gym: Socks for Trainers and Other Types of Exercise Shoes

You don’t have to be dressed to the nines when you’re at the gym, but many men complete their best workouts in sporty and stylish gear. Trainers and specialty exercise shoes not only provide comfort, but also a much-needed morale boost. Why not treat socks the same way?

When it’s time to get your reps in, don’t hesitate to pair some cool socks with your sportiest trainers. You can choose between crew socks or ankle-length socks, and socks with retro stripes or socks with more modern geometric designs. It depends on which style you think you’d rock.

The Urbane Traveler Aesthetic: Socks for Combat Boots or Chelsea Boots

If you’re traveling to a new city and want to be both comfy and stylish, you can add combat boots or Chelsea boots to your street fashion repertoire. Both combat boots and Chelsea boots can add a masculine edge as well as a touch of urbanity to ordinary denim-dependent outfits.

The high-top length on both of these shoe types demands that you wear long socks to stay comfortable. But it’s recommended that you go for plain and solid socks to emphasize the Chelsea boot’s stylish elastic panel. You have more legroom for combat boots, however—argyle socks and other patterned socks can work well with them.

For the Outdoorsy Gentleman: The Best Socks for Hiking Boots

Then there are the shoes that you’ll wear in the great outdoors, like your hiking boots. You may be more focused on the beauty of Mother Earth than your own sense of fashion, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good on your next trek.

When you’re wearing hiking boots, it’s best to wear wool socks because these have great cushioning and temperature regulation qualities. Get these in your favorite color, or in a print that hearkens to the outdoors. Textured socks in colors like stone gray or autumn leaf brown are great options.

Bold Fashion Footwear: Expressive Socks for High-Top Shoes and Other Statement Sneakers

Lastly, there are some days that you just want to bust out your weirdest, wackiest, and most expressive shoes. If you’ve always liked wearing retro-style high-top basketball shoes or lace-ups, you’re in luck, because these have recently gone back into fashion. The same can be said for statement slip-ons that sport bold logos and metallic details. Sometimes, it’s more fun to wear these with a suit than it is to wear Oxfords or brogues!

For these shoes, you also have a lot of options. You can wear subtler high-cut socks to emphasize the shoe itself, or you can wear equally bold socks. The latter works particularly well if you’re wearing more conservative shirts or bottoms. Just embrace the style you want for yourself, because life is too short for you to always blend in.

Some Last Styling Tips for Going Beyond the Formula

These may be the unwritten rules for wearing certain types of socks with certain types of shoes, but in some cases, it may be best to break them. It can depend on the other colors, textures, or styles the rest of your outfit is sporting. So before you subscribe to each one of these rules wholesale, give yourself a glance in the mirror—and see if your shoes and socks help you look exactly the way you want to.

