Today we want to share some tips on how to choose vintage items you’ll get wear out of. Buying vintage clothing online has become more and more popular recently and especially during lockdown when we have been restricted to staying in our houses and our online buying addictions have got a little out of control. But do you know how you can choose vintage clothes and accessories that you will get wear out of?

Don’t worry because we do!

Fortunately, we have put together some tips on how to choose vintage items you’ll get wear out of. Let’s take a closer look below.

Quality Is Essential

As with all clothing or products that you buy, it’s paramount that they are of the best quality. Not only is this important for durability and longevity, but you want to look good too. You don’t want to spend your money on something that is going to either break easily or look cheap. You should feel confident in your new vintage clothing and be sure that it isn’t going to get damaged or break with ease.

Plus, you will want to continue to wear your new vintage clothes time and time again, so you don’t want clothing that can only be worn once or twice.

Know Your Vintage Shops

That leads us nicely onto our next point; know your vintage shops. If you want to know that you are getting quality and where the prices are set just right, then spend some time browsing different vintage shops and check out reviews, as not all vintage shops are the same.

In fact, you may have a specific vintage shop that you visit for different occasions and events, or for certain items of vintage clothing that you know you can only find in specific places.

Don’t Be Fooled By The Label

Just because the label has a high-end brand on it and the sale price is significantly lower – don’t be fooled! This style of clothing may not suit you, so don’t waste your money on high-end labels for your vintage clothing if you then aren’t going to get wear out of the item!

Try Clothes On

Leading on from our last point; try clothes on! Whether you buy the clothes online or visit a vintage shop now lockdown restrictions have eased a little, you should always try the clothes on. You will get that instant feel of whether you feel confident in the item or not. If you are unsure when you first try, then you shouldn’t buy the item, as the likeliness is that you won’t get good wear out of it and you will have just wasted your money.

Start With Accessories

If you like vintage clothing, but it isn’t similar to your current style, then instead of buying loads of vintage clothes, start with accessories instead. This way you can slowly implement your new vintage style into your wardrobe, which will give you time to decide if the look is right for you or not.

Plus, vintage accessories are available at brilliant prices and gives you the chance to dip your toe into the world of vintage! From jewellery to hats and bags, there are so many options to choose from.

