Less Is More: 5 Essential Items You Need in Your Capsule Wardrobe

Today we want to share with you 5 essential items you need in your capsule wardrobe. Building a capsule wardrobe is a great way of helping the environment. Are you frustrated with opening your closest each morning and feeling like you have nothing to wear?

Many of us make the mistake of purchasing clothes on a whim that we never end up wearing. Instead of shopping more frequently, shop smarter when it comes to clothes—create a capsule wardrobe. What is a capsule wardrobe? It’s the concept of weaning down your wardrobe to a small collection of versatile, classic options that you can mix and match for all occasions.

If this sounds like something you’d like to try, keep reading for the top five basic items to include in your wardrobe.

Every Capsule Wardrobe Should Contain a Great-Fitting Pair of Jeans



Every capsule wardrobe needs the perfect pair of jeans that fit perfectly. Jeans are that versatile item that can be dressed up or down and look flattering on every body type.

Whether you prefer a light or dark wash, slim cut or wide-leg, make sure you have a pair of jeans that you can pull out of the closest daily. Pair them with kicks crew sneakers and a simple t-shirt, or dress up with heels and a button-down.

Classic Blazer

The blazer—an essential part of any spring or winter capsule wardrobe. Wear it with jeans, a skirt, or your favorite dress. Look for a class color that will match the rest of your wardrobe. Red, dark green, grey, or tan make great options.

Sometimes, tailoring can make all the difference in the fit, so don’t be afraid to make some changes to ensure the right fit, especially in the shoulders and sleeves.

Cashmere

Quality cashmere is timeless and is both lightweight but warm, making it a good option for winter, spring, and autumn. Look for a cashmere sweater, turtleneck, or even a scarf that you can add to your collection. The soft, supple fabric is a delight to wear and adds a bit of elegance to any outfit.

A Perfect White T-Shirt



A comfortable, well-fitting white t-shirt should be part of any collection. You can wear it with just about anything— shorts, sandals, and a chunky necklace in the summer, mix with a scarf and jeans, or wear with a cute patterned skirt and a denim jacket.

It can be harder than you think to find the perfect shirt, so if you find one you love, consider purchasing in a few other colors. With white, it’s always best to wash separately from bright colored clothes, to prevent color transfer.

Quality Leather Handbag

In addition to your clothing essentials, you’ll need a daily handbag that can take you from the office to after-work dinners or brunch on the weekends. You can’t go wrong with a soft, quality leather tote or satchel, or a vegan alternative.

When shopping for a handbag, consider how comfortable it is to wear, how heavy it will weigh when full, and whether or not it has pockets for smaller items like keys and lipstick.

Create Your Capsule Wardrobe Today

A capsule wardrobe can simplify your life, save time as you get ready each morning, and frees up closet space in your home. Now that you have some ideas about what to include, get started today with creating your perfect look. Go through your closest, keep what you need, and then invest in classic pieces that you can enjoy for years to come.

You’ll love the convenience of having a smaller wardrobe, so why not try it out?

