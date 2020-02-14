Making the switch to Spring with thermals isn’t as easy as it sounds. When it comes to clothing, transitional seasons can be a tricky time of year. As we’re about to jump into the fresh and hopeful transitional months of spring, now is a good time to think about how we can make the switch from our winter wardrobes to something lighter for the warmer months. However, we need to strike the right balance. One second you can be too hot in the spring sunshine, the next too chilly as northerly winds sweep through town, so dressing for all weathers is key. So, where to begin? Let’s run through our options and explore why thermals are the easiest way to keep toasty until summer arrives.

Go for layers

We’ve seen snow in March before, so it’s not quite time to do away the cozy jumpers just yet. However, if you long to pack away the winter wardrobe, you can still wear that sweet new shirtdress. All you need to do is team it with tights or leggings for now until the weather warms up – and if you’re still feeling the chill, add a thermal cami underneath to keep you warm.

Keep it chic

You don’t have to hide your thermals away, either. There are some

truly elegant long-sleeved tees that look sophisticated and chic when paired with a pair of slim-fit jeans and some heeled sandals. Add some bold accessories to nod to the season and complete the look.

Classic outerwear

Having a snuggly coat can be just what you need if you’re wearing something short-sleeved underneath. Anything from a comfortable parka to a thermal jacket can be exactly what you need while you’re out for a walk in the spring sun.

Best foot forward

Cold feet aren’t ideal, especially if you have a packed schedule ahead. You might need to keep the boots you’ve worn through winter to hand for a little longer and, instead of wearing your everyday socks, pop on some thermal ones to make sure your toes are warm.

Sweet dreams

It’s not just daytime attire that you need to think about. While you might want to wear your lightweight nightdress, there’s still a chill in the air until April so it’s important that you’re comfortable when you go to bed. A thermal nightdress or pajamas are the perfect choice for getting you through this transitional season as they keep you warm while you sleep.

How will you wear your thermals this spring? Will you invest in a new jumper or some thermal vests?

