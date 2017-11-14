Clothing

The Ultimate Jacket Care Guide

by Tuesday, November 14, 2017
ultimate jacket care guide

Your ultimate jacket care guide. Do you have one jacket that you couldn’t live without?  That leather jacket which looks beaten up, but to you it’s perfect.  How about the quilted parka jacket that keeps you so warm during the blistery winter months that you could never part with it?  Sounds about right?

Depending on where you live, one could have a mild or harsh winter but weather elements will always take a toll on your fashionable outerwear.  You may not think about it often, but your outerwear needs caring for just like any other garment. Each clothing item has it’s own washing instructions, fabric stain treatment and handy tips and tricks to help care for it, and jackets are no exception. For example, did you know that a new denim jacket shouldn’t be washed for the first 6 months or it’ll lose its shape?

No need to spend tons of money on dry cleaning this winter.  Chances are you have more than one jacket and those costs can add up quickly.  In fact there are genuine DIY solutions for making your favorite jacket look as good as new.  So what do you need to do to make sure your jackets in perfect condition this winter?

Superdry has created an ultimate jacket care guide, which includes all the tips and tricks you’ll need to ensure your outerwear stays in top condition – it might inspire you to give a little TLC to your other garments too!  We cover more than just one type of jacket.  Our beautiful and well organized info graphic covers denim jackets, bomber jackets, leather jackets and of course the popular suede and parka jackets.  We even provide a really nice table that shows you how to clean different types of stains for different jacket types?  Ready to save some money and get those jackets in tip top shape for winter?

You can take a look at the The Ultimate Jacket Care Guide infographic below…

 

Superdry – The Ultimate Jacket Care Guide
Provided by Superdry

Read more fashion articles at Cliché Magazine
Images provided by Flickr CC License

, 0
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Actress Christina Ochoa Talks Her Passion for Acting and Science

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Madison Iseman & Emma Kenney
Inside, cover star Madison Iseman opens up about her role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the importance of self-care; cover star Emma Kenney talks season 8 of Shameless and her hopes for the series.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Emma Kenney cover girl Cliche Magazine
Powered by ConvertPlug

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter