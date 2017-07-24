Colorful Summer Statement Bags Under $50

Hand bags, purses, satchels, clutches—they have become an essential part of our everyday routine. Whether it’s a quick run to the store or a night out, our trusty purse is in our hands and ready for anything. Trendy clutches and handbags have become daily necessities and not only because they hold every random thing we may need. These fashion-forward must-haves help to redefine our wardrobe and give off a taste of our personality.

Unfortunately, because our favorite accessories are so handy, they can come at a hefty price. Summer means tons of new styles, colors, and designs to gush over and literally get our hands on, but that’s hard to do if they are all super expensive. To make sure you continue to stand out and look your absolute best, we have compiled a list of the top four perfect colorful summer statement bags to keep on your radar that are under $50!

Livie Pom Straw Tote

Nothing screams statement bags like colorful pom accessories. At Macy’s, the Livie Pom Straw Tote is making quite the name for itself. With a playful straw outer design, bright handles and matching poms, the tote is the ideal summer bag. Make a name for yourself with the trendy designs and summer-centered look.