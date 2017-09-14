All Comes From Nothing FW17 Collection

Fashion designer Eva Yiwei Xu has always aimed for simplicity, artistry, and elegance in her designs, and this continues to show in her latest Fall/Winter 2017 Collection for her brand, All Comes From Nothing. The collection, which debuted at New York Fashion Week this month, features an array of pieces from belted trench coats to trendy pullovers and is perfect for any woman who lives a creative lifestyle.

“The ACFN woman creates for life,” the designer explains on her website. “She is artistic, elegant, intuitive, and adventurous. Fashion is an accomplice, not her calling card.”

The collection follows a minimalist color palette familiar to All Comes From Nothing, which the designer has previously described as “art world uniform.” The pieces are mostly black, off-white, gray, and navy blue. However, Xu keeps it fresh with expert tailoring and flattering silhouettes and throws in pops of burnt orange, forest green, red, and purple towards the end.

A large tag that reads “#TNWIM” adorns several of the pants, pullovers, and outerwear. It stands for “That’s Not What I Meant,” a strong testament to this collection’s vibe and, undoubtedly, this day and age. The words “Please do not smile at strangers” are also visible throughout her entire creative lookbook and further add to the vibe of the collection in a thoughtful way.

Some of our favorite pieces include an array of turtleneck sweaters and pullovers in different colors, all embezzled with doodled artwork and phrases like “Seriously” and “Hello” across the chest. One top even reads “Too Glam to Give a Damn” under an electric blue bubble coat—a must-have in our book.

The styling of the looks especially caught our eye. Sweaters were layered over white blouses worn with striped culottes—a work-friendly outfit—while another model wore a black hoodie with an elegant black and white striped skirt and heels.

From carefully tailored striped ankle pants and patchwork dresses to red suede coats and oversized boyfriend shirts, there is truly something in this collection for every creative fashion enthusiast.

For more information, visit www.allcomesfromnothing.com.

All Comes From Nothing FW17 Collection: Photographs courtesy of All Comes From Nothing