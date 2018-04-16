

With the blazing summer heat approaching in only a few short months, it’s time to start preparing our wardrobe for more sun-friendly outfits. For those of us who love to be outdoors and physical, finding active wear that covers up but doesn’t leave us drenched in sweat can be difficult to find.

This summer, one of the best workout trends is making a comeback – mesh bomber jackets. These workout jackets are the most essential additions to any summer wardrobe. Focused on layering activewear for modesty and comfort while ensuring proper breathability, these lightweight jackets are becoming a staple in every physical woman’s closet this sunny season.

One brand has perfected these lightweight jackets for the ultimate active woman. With Mira Rae’s Mesh Bomber Jacket ($88), you’ll not only look your best but feel your best too while on the go.



The mommy-and-me style brand has created these adorable cover-up pieces with sensitivity, style and breathability in mind. Made of polyester and spandex, the Keya Mesh Bomber Jacket merges comfort and fashion so you don’t have to feel insecure about wanting to work out in your favorite sports bra.

Featuring a front zip closure, ribbed collar cuff, a crew neck cut and a see-through mesh body layer, this lightweight jacket will soon become a necessity in your closet too!

Available in pale blue and white from Mira Rae, the bomber jacket will look great when paired with your favorite pair of leggings and matching sports bra. Add some running shoes, a hat and your headphones and you’ll be prepared for the ultimate day.

Cool for the Summer: Mira Rae’s Lightweight Jacket: Featured image and all images courtesy of mirarae.com.