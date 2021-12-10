Fashion

Cote d’Ivoire Africa: A Luxurious Streetwear Brand

by Friday, December 10, 2021
Cote d’Ivoire Africa

If you haven’t heard of Cote d’Ivoire Africa, then were excited to introduce them. Cote d’Ivoire Africa launched in 2019. They take a great deal of pride in catering to everyone of all shapes and sizes through their take on the luxurious side of “cozy” fashion.

Their main goal is for you to feel your most confident no matter what you’re wearing or doing. They offer this Cote d’Ivoire Africathrough their range of signature luxuriously soft sweatsuits, logo T’shirts, jeans, socks and hats.

This generation has become accustomed to breaking all boundaries when it comes to loungewear being wearable and exactly when and how to make it fashionable for a night out instead of just a night in. Cote d’Ivoire offers just that, making loungewear suitable for a night out where you can feel confident in your sweats and take your outfit to that next level all while remaining cozy. Who doesn’t love that?

Cote d’Ivoire Africa puts a fun twist on your typical “cozy fashion” while giving you the option of still having that fashion element on simple outfits. Winter fashion can get a bit difficult when having to layer Thankfully their 100% cotton sweat suits can help keep you warm while feeling your best.

Images provided by Cote d’Ivoire Africa

 

