Crucial Characteristics that Indicate a Quality Watch

While you may not realize it at first, a watch is something that’s extremely personal. Everyone has their own style and personal tastes when it comes to watches. And, there’s no such thing as a good or a bad watch – each one is unique.

What you can determine about a watch, however; is whether or not it is made with quality, unique materials . The fact is, quality watches may not look alike, but they will have similar characteristics.

Learn what some of the most common characteristics of a quality watch are, here.

Watch Material

Quality watches will be made (at the very least) of stainless steel. Materials that are even better include ceramic or titanium, which are both harder However, these have a much more expensive price tag.

Compared to “normal” steel, stainless steel isn’t affected by moisture or perspiration. Additionally, it’s very rare to experience a skin irritation with a stainless-steel watch.

In addition to the actual material, look for a watch with a PVD coating. This is important to make sure that a watch that is black, silver or (rose) old, maintains its color. If you find a watch without this coating, it may wind up discoloring within a year if used frequently. The materials used in the design of a watch are usually listed or displayed on the back. Keep in mind, a stainless-steel back to a watch indicates that just the back of it is made of the stainless steel.

Another sign of a quality watch is the weight. It provides an idea of how solid the steel is and the type of movement in the watch.

The better watch brands will use 316L stainless steel . This is the highest purity level available. In many cases, you won’t find the type of stainless steel and the PVD coating won’t be marked on the actual watch. If you don’t know what type was used, you can always ask the seller. However, if it’s a costlier brand, you can easily assume everything will be fine.

The Watch Glass

Any quality watch is going to include sapphire glass. However, this will depend on the purpose of your watch. With sapphire glass, you will have a watch that remains scratch free and clear even if it is used often.

Mineral glass or crystal glass will be adequate for an average watch. However, watches with this type of glass will usually be much cheaper and more susceptible to being scratched. If you find one made with sapphire glass, it will show this on the back of the watch or on the dial.

The Watch Movement

Quality, affordable watches will have a certified mechanical movement (COSC) or quartz movement. In most cases, you are going to find quartz movement, which is the type that uses a battery for power. The advantage of quartz movements is that there are fewer moving parts. This makes the watches more affordable and more accurate when telling time.

However, there are several options so it’s a good idea to learn about each of the watch movements available.

A Watches Water Resistance

Quality watches will let you know right away if they are water resistant and to what depth. The fact is, nothing is more damaging to a non-water-resistant watch than water. Just like movements and materials, there are varying degrees of water resistance.

The Strap of the Watch

The features listed above focused on the actual water case. If you get a water-resistant watch, you still need to minimize the contact a watch has with water if it has a leather strap, as this isn’t waterproof.

Additionally, it is crucial that the band fits the watch case properly. All the seams should be narrow and symmetrical.

A Beautiful Finish

In addition to all the characteristics that have been mentioned above, you should understand that a high-quality watch is going to have a nice finish. This is one of the defining factors between a cheap watch and an affordable watch.

To find one that meets your needs and that is quality, the watch should be comfortable, and it should have a nice finish. The details on the watch should work together to create an attractive and compelling whole. You need to make sure that there aren’t any loose indexes, unusual bumps or some other sign of poor workmanship. Once all these things are cleared, you can feel confident that you have found a quality watch.

What Watch is Right for You?

This is an important question and one that each person has to answer for themselves. Take some time to think about what you want, and how you will use your watch. Once you have determined this, you can begin considering the factors here to ensure you find a quality watch.

Knowing what makes a quality watch can help ensure you purchase an item that will last, and that will look great.

