Fashion

4 Earring Trends to Try This Spring

by Saturday, May 20, 2017

Earrings can be simple like a pair of everyday studs, or they can be daring and dangly like a pair of ornate chandelier earrings. Unfortunately, earrings tend to be the piece of jewelry that get left behind and forgotten since most women opt to wear their hair down over their ears. A simple way to dress up an outfit, especially if you don’t feel like doing your hair but still want to add some pizzaz, is by adding over-the-top earrings. It’s the easiest trick in the book!

 
Rather than appearing untamed by throwing you hair in a bun, or maybe it’s second day hair and you didn’t have time to wash it, an up ‘do now looks as if you styled your hair to show off your fabulous earrings. A tip for extra ear candy for those with double earlobe piercings: wear a statement earring in the first hole and a simple stud in the second hole. A little goes a long and it’s all about the accessories, baby. Click through to check out the earrings trends to try this spring!

Fashion Director of Cliché Magazine. Writer for Baristanet.com and Joonbug.com. Follow me on Instagram and Twitter @TatianaStec and my website at Tatianastec.com

