Rocker chic meets yogi in the fashion-forward trends of local L.A. brand, Elektrix Love. Not only is their brand serving up some punk princess pulchritude to standout in a sea of standard black leggings, but they are also committed to ethical and sustainable manufacturing processes. Their light-weight material is made from recycled plastic bottles and they use only L.A. manufacturers to support their business. I was shocked to find out that each pair of leggings from this brand recycles 29 water bottles and their printing process is done entirely without the use of water. Finally, a brand that lets you feel good about a shopping splurge and we are calling it Elektrix Love: The marriage of punk princesses and cardio bunnies.



The brand was established in 2015 when designer and founder, Katie Tomasetta, wanted to introduce the rebellious spirit of rock and roll in the athletic leggings she saw worn by so many people. The brand even has its own hashtag: #yogapunk on the website that perfectly sums up what Tomasetta set out to achieve with Elektrix Love. Below are just a few examples of her fun and funky designs that show that a true trendsetter pushes boundaries and is never afraid to stand out in a crowd—or a yoga studio.

We love the Whisper Voltage Pants ($50.00)—especially their high waistband that guarantees a comfy and flattering fit. The combination of feathers and skulls and the multitude of colors makes this a guaranteed standout piece in your wardrobe.

These are the Punker Voltage Pants ($50) and a personal favorite of mine. Harley Quinn goes to pilates class, or at least that’s the image that comes to mind when I see this alternative designs. The girl who wears these pants is environmentally conscious, fiercely independent, and most of all kick-ass.

These Luminance Voltage Pants ($50) are made to look like lace with chain link details, roses, and lightening bolt elements intertwined. I love how they pair these leggings with combat boots to complete the look, and these leggings, in particular, strike me as something you could wear to the gym or to a Friday night movie with friends. The lace brings in an element of romance and femininity that balances out the edgier elements, achieving a bold, yet flirty quality.

Shop the collection at www.elektrixlove.com.

Read more Fashion on ClicheMag.com

Elektrix Love: The Marriage of Punk Princesses and Cardio Bunnies: Photographs courtesy of Katie Tomasetta; Featured photo Courtesy of Katie Tomasetta