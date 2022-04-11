Emo Band GILT Announce US Tour Dates Supporting “Conceit” EP

Emo band GILT announced their Spring US headlining tour dates as they gear up for the release of their new EP “Conceit” coming out on May 6th via Smartpunk Records. GILT will be supporting Mannequin Pussy for the first three Florida shows, then embarking on their own headlining tour.

GILT Spring 2022 US Tour Dates May 2nd – Gainesville, FL – High Dive

May 3rd – Miami, FL – Gramps

May 4th – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

May 5th – Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Underground May 6th – Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

May 7th – Indianapolis, IN- TBD

May 8th – Chicago, IL – Burlington Bar

May 11th – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Roboto

May 12th – Brooklyn, NY – Sovereign

May 13th – New Haven, CT – TBD

May 14th – Providence, RI – Alchemy

May 15th – Massapequa, NY – Massapequa VFW Hall May 18th – Marlton, NJ – Marlton Training Center May 19th – New Brunswick, NJ – TBD

May 20th – Philadelphia, PA – Luigi’s Mansion May 21st – Washington, D.C. – Onle Vibes

“We’ve spent a lot of time as an emo band talking about grieving and addressing pain, but Conceit is the first material we’ve made since my father passed, and there’s simply no way for it to not be about that in almost every regard because it affects every part of my life,” explains Ash of the EP’s concept. “Each song is a vignette, a ‘conceit’ in the literary sense where one emotional reaction to death is explored, bolstered by guest vocalists who were each chosen for their ability to stretch our ideas beyond what we could physically do. The title is a double entendre, these are all poetic metaphors, but the feeling of righteous rage has never come through more and the marriage between those two in ‘Conceit’ is, to us, perfect,” – Ash Stixx, Vocalist of GILT

Bridging post-hardcore sensibilities and emo aesthetics, GILT are navigating topics of gender dysphoria, body dysmorphia, and mental health in their music, the band is now four EPs, one album, and multiple national tours into their career. GILT has experienced a lot in its lifetime, but since November of 2021 a new life has been breathed into the band and they expect to keep the ball rolling in 2022.

GILT’s ‘Conceit’ as a whole explores the topic of grief in its entirety. Each song features a guest vocalist from bands like The Callous Daoboys, UNITYTX, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Doll Skin, and Kind Eyes. This new EP was recorded & mixed by Lee Dyess at Earthsound Studios and mastered by Matt Goings, with production consultation from Hansel Romero (Nightlife).

Listen to their latest single “Amethyst” featuring Shaolin G below.