Essential Wardrobe Pieces You Need For Spring Break

Every year, students highly anticipate the one week of freedom that the spring season brings. That freedom brings fresh air and warmth into their hectic lives. It brings them hope that the semester is halfway through and is close to being over, reminding them that they are making progress. For some of them, it might be the last time they’ll ever have this kind of freedom, so they want to make the most of it. It promises them a break; a break from all assignments, exams, and hopefully work. That freedom is the one and only Spring Break. Whether you’re going on vacation or staying home, you’re going to look fabulous doing it with these Spring Break outfit inspirations and tips.





Sunhats and Sunglasses

These items are essential if you’re going on vacation in a hotter climate, going to the beach, or to any adventure park. (AEO Silver Flat Aviators ($15.95), Floppy Straw Hat ($22))







Sundresses, Maxi Dresses, and Rompers

In the spring and summer, these never go out of style. They’re easy to put on and make choosing an outfit easier. They’re cute, simple, and comfortable. (Peace of Mind White Multi Striped Shift Dress $29, Shield And Sword Olive Green Sleeveless Maxi Dress $40, Printed Bell Sleeve Romper $20)

Kimono’s

Throw a kimono over that sundress or bikini. They also work if you decide to wear shorts. Kimonos look great wherever you go because they can be seen as stylish or casual. They’re also light and have several unique patterns to choose from. (Philomena Patchwork Paisley Maxi Tassled Kimono, $14)

Casual/Comfortable Outfits

Although you plan on looking your best throughout spring break, don’t forget to pack comfortable clothes if you’re traveling, or for those days you just need to feel extra comfortable. However, don’t pack or wear your old sweats! You can still look cute and be comfortable in Victoria’s Secret. (Slouchy Jogger $49.95)









Heels, Wedges, Sandals, and Flip Flops

Bring. Them. All. When you’re on vacation, you certainly need shoes to match every occasion. Flip-flops for the beach, flats and sandals to explore the city, wedges for eating at a restaurant, and heels for the night life. (Women’s Zelda Espadrille Flip Flop $14.99, Women’s Tillie GLadiator Flat $24.99, Women’s Solstice High Wedge $34.99, Stecy Heels $24.98-$79.95)





Purses

This has the same concept as shoes. You definitely need a purse or clutch for every occasion, and thankfully there are many styles. Bring along a backpack or cross-body bag for days when you’re out exploring and a fashionable clutch for evenings out. (Crossbody ($25.00), Backpack ($29.98), Clutch ($27.98))





Swimwear

There are so many to choose from, so wear what you feel you look best in and what makes you comfortable. (Kendall & Kylie Harness Bralette Bikini Top ($29.95), Bottom ($19.95), Strappy Low-Back One-Piece Swimsuit ($44.95), Scoop Neck Cut-Out Tankini ($16.81)

Essential Wardrobe Pieces You Need For Spring Break. Photo courtesy of Pinterest.